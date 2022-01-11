Bambuser and Placewise partner up to offer a complete solution for E-commerce and Live Video Shopping in shopping centers

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Bambuser AB ( STO:BUSER.ST, Financial) ( FRA:5JL.F, Financial)

Bambuser has entered a pioneering partnership with the global leading retail PropTech company Placewise, where Bambuser's live video shopping solution seamlessly integrates with Placewise's custom-built marketplace solution for retail property owners. This is the first of its kind in terms of a Phygital offer, combining a tailor-made marketplace and live video shopping to the market.

Placewise is helping the global shopping centre industry become digital by providing solutions such as CRM, data management, e-commerce, operational support tools, websites and apps. By combining Live Video Shopping solutions from Bambuser with the digital mall experience in Placewise's Marketplace, a shopper can watch a live event online, see a product they like - and in the same instance buy it directly from the local preferred shopping centre with fulfilment solutions such as pick up in store, pick up at a designated location or even get it delivered at home.

The partnership is a joint reseller agreement with facilitated integrations, available to all property owners globally. There are already ongoing discussions with a wide range of potential customers and more information will follow shortly.

" With this partnership we now have a unique proposition for physical retail where property owners can truly bridge the gap between offline and online, going live and creating interesting content, customer interaction and enabling a much wider and digital footfall, not to mention that all tenants will have a new sales channel to take advantage of . We are very excited about taking a lead, together with Placewise in the increasingly important transformation of retail, and the potential is immense. " Says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO at Bambuser.

Kristian Nordtømme, CCO at Placewise, adds: " We are very happy to partner up with Bambuser which is a forerunner in the live shopping technology space, and strongly believe the new partnership will create additional value to our global marketplace offering for the retail real estate industry. More than ever marketeers need to be present where their customers are, and as consumers' interest in live video shopping has increased significantly, we see this as an important channel to support shopping centres increasing visitation and conversion in both the digital and physical space. "

