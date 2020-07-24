Friendable, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Iconic Music Distribution Company Artist Republik, Expanding Fan Pass Livestream Offering

Acquisition will add approximately 100,000 active music artists, various music distribution services, increased revenues along with more than tripling the Company’s technology assets

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce its acquisition and business combination between Fan Pass Live and Artist Republik. This announcement marks the Company’s closing of this restricted equity-based transaction and confirms Artist Republik is now officially a Friendable, Inc. company, alongside Fan Pass.

This acquisition allows Fan Pass Live to leverage existing, new, and acquired technologies, along with the Company’s current resources, to ramp up the historical and ongoing revenues achieved by the Artist Republik music distribution services to date. The acquisition will solidify the platform’s all-encompassing suite of products and services as well as grow revenues, while delivering a multitude of expanded services that empower and allow artists, particularly independent artists, to gain more control over their music, positioning Fan Pass Live as the only all-inclusive artist offering.

With a suite of artist-centric services that extend livestreaming capabilities and virtual performance options, this powerful combination of support and services offered by Fan Pass Live and Artist Republik will now include music distribution for all artists, while fans can enjoy access to a variety of artist channels across different genres, exclusive live events, behind-the-scenes content, artist merch and more. The offering also provides artists more autonomy and freedom over their own music, ticketing streams, blog/social promotion, custom merchandise development, beats/samples sales and more, all without being signed to a record label or giving up their creative rights.

“With the decades-long struggle artists face due to the confines of a record label company, we wanted to provide the opportunity for artists to regain control right from the start,” states Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc. “The acquisition of Artist Republik is more significant than what lies on the surface, as we have also been able to retain the Artist Republik CEO and CTO as initial consultants, assisting with our integration efforts and expanded the offering. Additionally, the Artist Republik brand has received numerous accolades from trade and industry publications such as Billboard and Forbes magazines, which align perfectly with the press efforts of our current team at Lobeline Communications as they continue to spread the word about our brand to artists and the entertainment trade press in general.”

“It has and will always be a big part of our strategy to test multiple entry points or ‘doors’ that lead artists and fans to discover our offering, whether they come in through the music distribution door which leads to livestream service consumption or artists coming through the livestream, end up consuming music distribution services, our platform has come full circle,” Rositano Jr. continued. “Over the past 15 months, we had been following and discussing a partnership between our companies, as Artist Republik was moving toward the development of livestream services and Fan Pass was moving toward our own music distribution offering. As our management teams began to engage more frequently, the opportunity arose to combine our two offerings and truly offer a platform and services that would allow Fan Pass to push the boundaries of our offering in the music industry with a shared philosophy of truly putting the artist first. Our services are designed to elevate each artist, garner new fans, build awareness and exposure, and, most of all, build revenue that the artist keeps, rather than paying back debt created by label advances. We look forward to expanding the Fan Pass Live artist and fan community through this initial acquisition, and we plan to set the stage for additional acquisition opportunities alongside dynamic partnerships that will continue to fuel our growth.”

About Artist Republik

Founded in 2018, Artist Republik is an innovative, decentralized music business networking that allows independent music artists from around the world to take control of their own careers through networking, centralized resources, and AI-based management tools.

Artist Republik Acquired Assets, Features & Services Acquired List:

· Music Distribution - (one-time or subscription-based) - Release your music to all major streaming platforms – Apple, Spotify, Google Play, Sound Cloud and more

· Press Release Promotion – Submit a draft for a blog outlet to post on their page.

· Spotify Playlisting - Submit to playlist curators to grow your streams.

· Elite Reviews - Receive input from notable artists in the industry on your own music.

· Custom ARTSTLNKS - One link to promote your music, merch, shows & whatever else!

· Instagram Promotion - Grow your audience on social media by submitting your content for placed promotion.

· Grow With Us – Spotify & SoundCloud growth marketing.

· Mastering - Get your songs mixed and/or mastered.

· Sound Store - Purchase or sell sounds, beats, sample packs and more.

· FeaturedX – Book a guest feature, co-write, midi composition or live instrumental tracking for your next single. Sign up to become an artist/creator on FeaturedX!

· Biz Resources – Blog Promotion Manager, Playlist Curator, Instagram Curator, Elite Reviewer, Audio Engineer.

· Various Artist Republik related URLs, trademarks, copyrights

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store orthe Google Play Store .

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

