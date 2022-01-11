PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's fourth quarter 2021 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

WEBCAST /CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

(China Standard Time)

DATE: Friday, February 11, 2022

TIME: 8:30 A.M.

WEBCAST

The call will be webcast live at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rf6efvgk



CONFERENCE CALL

Please register in advance for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2578464

REPLAY

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.

https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations



Tel: +86 21-20812800

Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-fourth-quarter-2021-webcast-conference-call-301458106.html

SOURCE SMIC