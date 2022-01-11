Orchid Ventures Announces Partnership with Eurox Pharma GmbH on Submission to German Authorities for Medical Device Approval

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Orchid Ventures, Inc. (the "Company" or "Orchid") (CSE:ORCD) (OTC PINK:ORVRF), a multi-state cannabis innovation company, today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Eurox Pharma GmbH ("EUROX"), Germany based pharmaceutical company. Under the terms of the agreement, Eurox, PurTec, and JWEI, the Company's OEM supplier and partner, will submit one of PurTec's premium disposable vaporizer devices to authorities in Germany for Medical Device Approval. All three companies will be working in collaboration on several requirements and safety studies to prove the efficacy and safety of the device. The companies have already begun securing various certifications to speed up the approval process. Once the device is approved, Eurox will have exclusivity regarding sales and distribution of the PurTec product in the European Union, United Kingdom and Brazil.

The agreement marks PurTec's first project in Europe and Internationally.

"After months of planning and strategizing, we are pleased to announce our partnership with such an established group in Eurox." said Corey Mangold, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Orchid. "We're thrilled to join forces with Eurox and to be submitting one of our most stringently tested vaping products for Medical Device Approval with German health authorities. Once the product is accepted, this will be a huge step forward in our ability to deliver one of the first vaping products to patients and consumers in Germany along with several other European countries. We are confident that with the combined experience and expertise of Eurox and JWEI, we will succeed in getting approval and be among one of the first vaporizer products in-market and available to consumers throughout the EU."

"We are excited about this partnership. We believe that PurTec and JEWI will be valuable, long term partners that can help us expand access to relevant and exciting new products that will compliment our portfolio and advance our growth trajectory. Our objective is to deliver with liquid vaping a controlled and consistent therapy form to patients with need for inhaling in Europe and beyond," said Dr. Bernhard Babel, Co-CEO of Eurox Pharma GmbH.

ABOUT EUROX PHARMA GmbH

Eurox is a German-based, European vertically integrated medical cannabis company, with

German subsidiaries responsible for product development & drug development & holding Intellectual Property,

A cultivation facility in Portugal to secure supply independence,

GMP production in a German GMP manufacturing facility together with a German pharmaceutical partner,

A significant minority ownership in a UK registered medical cannabis clinic,

Strong distribution capabilities with its own sales team and various high caliber distribution partnerships in Germany, other European countries and Latam.

ABOUT ORCHID VENTURES

Orchid Ventures is a California-based cannabis innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery systems. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://purtecdesigns.com/

