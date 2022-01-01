WiSA Integrates Its Wireless Audio Connectivity Module Into TCL's Flagship 8K Mini-LED TV

WiSA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA) and a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for smart devices, announced the integration of WiSA’s immersive sound module into TCL’s new flagship X925 Pro 8K Mini-LED Starlight Smart Screen. The audio module enables users to directly connect the X925 Pro to external speakers and enjoy the highest-quality audio without the hassle of speaker wires.

“The X925 Pro is our flagship product,” said Ellen Wang, R&D Director of TCL. “Our goal was to design a TV that enables the most immersive audio and video experience possible. We chose WiSA’s sound module because it combines the highest quality audio output with the simplicity of a wireless connection to external speakers.”

TCL’s X925 Pro utilizes WiSA’s SWM908SD transmitter module, which can send up to 8-channels of 24-bit, uncompressed audio at 44.1, 48 and 96 kHz sample rates.

“Consumers want the highest-quality immersive audio experience possible,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA, LLC. “This can only happen with external speakers. Traditionally, this meant a dedicated AVR and messy speaker wires. By integrating WiSA’s immersive sound module into the X925 Pro TV, TCL has eliminated the need for external componentry and offers cinema-quality sound with the ease and elegance of a wireless connection.”

TCL’s X925 Wins Prestigious CES 2022 Award

TCL’s X925 was awarded the “Best of Innovation” in the High Performance Home Audio and Video category at the CES 2022 show, a testament to the X925’s revolutionary optics, ultra-thin design, and immersive audio capabilities. The X925 is available in major markets worldwide.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by Summit Wireless Technologies, WiSA engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA, LLC - the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association - is a wholly owned subsidiary of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brand. Summit’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Summit Wireless has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

© 2022 WiSA, LLC. All rights reserved. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

