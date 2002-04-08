Safe-T Group Sees Momentum in Asia-Pacific with Over 75 New Clients Including e-Commerce and NFT Organizations

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or “the Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that its ongoing investments into its enterprise privacy business in support of its penetration of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the fourth quarter of 2021, have driven significant new enterprises additions.

APAC operations highlights:

In October 2021, the Company expanded and upgraded the capabilities of its enterprise privacy solution in support of its planned entry into the APAC markets, supported by dedicated staffing, content localization, user interface translations and the addition of digital payment services;

Since the enterprise privacy solution was launched in APAC in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company has added more than seventy-five (75) paying organizations in this region;

New APAC customers are from the fields of e-Commerce, travel-tech, and data collection of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T, commented, “Safe-T continues to execute on its plan to expand its capabilities and global reach in large cybersecurity and privacy markets, and we are pleased with the early success and excellent results we are seeing in APAC, our newest market. Thanks to our local, dedicated team, business in APAC is accelerating and is expected to contribute to our strong revenue growth in 2022. It is our intention to capture a considerable share of new, large, high growth global sectors including e-Commerce and NFT data collection, especially in the APAC region where the value of our enterprises privacy solutions is now being recognized by a growing list of customers."

Safe-T’s enterprise privacy solution allows easier, faster and more accurate data collection from public online sources for customers seeking data for business analytics and enterprise-level decision-making. Its enterprise privacy solution is one of the world’s fastest and most advanced networks. The significant growth of its business in APAC demonstrates the Company’s ability to effectively penetrate new markets through the design and execution of market-specific strategies including upgraded infrastructure, product enhancements, localization of user interfaces and dedicated marketing support.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.



Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizations’ access use cases, whether from outside the organization or within the organization, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one comprised of both millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T, please visit www.safetgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the momentum for its privacy solutions in APAC, its annual run rate, the Company’s ability to effectively penetrate new markets, the contribution of business in APAC to the Company’s revenue growth in 2022, the intention to take a considerable stake in APAC, especially in industries such as E-Commerce and NFT data collection, the recognition of the Company’s enterprises privacy solutions by a growing list of customers and the benefits and superiority of its networks. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

Safe-T Group Ltd.

813-334-9745

[email protected]