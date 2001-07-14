DocGo Provides Advanced Life Support Vehicles to Assist Upstate New York Hospitals

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), is providing Upstate New York with twelve advanced life support vehicles to support area hospitals. Working in conjunction with the New York State Department of Health, DocGo is rolling out six advanced life support units and six critical care transport units to move patients and help medical transportation facilities better manage their response to the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

DocGo’s vehicles will be put to use immediately throughout Upstate New York. The advanced life support vehicles will transport patients to nearby hospitals, providing emergency patients with quicker access to the care they require. The additional advanced life support vehicles will help decompress overcrowded facilities in cities such as Albany, Syracuse and Batavia.

“We are proud to serve our home state of New York in this time of need,” said Michael Witkowski, chief of emergency operations at DocGo. “As many areas face personnel shortages, we are here to assist with the challenging number of required transports, and help ensure that Upstate New York patients have access to the care they need.”

DocGo has worked with the State of New York since 2020, supporting a range of deployments including mass public testing and mass vaccination sites. DocGo’s initial COVID-related transportation deployment in 2020 earned the company a rare EMS Week citation from the Governor of New York State.

DocGo delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. The company’s mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, give patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

