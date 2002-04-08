New Manufacturing Technology Campus Opens on Chicago's Goose Island

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Radius, Inc. (“Fast Radius”), today announced the opening of its newest manufacturing technology campus on Goose Island in Chicago, including a microfactory and software technology center.

In 2018, the World Economic Forum (WEF) recognized Fast Radius’ first Chicago microfactory as one of the nine best factories in the world, implementing technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution at scale—from design to manufacturing to fulfillment. The Goose Island facility replicates the award-winning microfactory operating model. It will offer cutting-edge CNC machining and industrial additive manufacturing (3D printing), including Carbon Digital Light Synthesis and HP Multi Jet Fusion technology. The microfactory will produce component parts for companies across industries, including automotive, electric vehicles, medical and healthcare devices, and consumer goods.

The Goose Island campus also includes space for software development, manufacturing technology development, a customer experience center, and general offices. The location will expand Fast Radius’ manufacturing technologies, software capabilities and capacity available through the Cloud Manufacturing Platform.

Fast Radius has built a first-of-its-kind Cloud Manufacturing Platform that integrates a suite of software products and a network of state-of-the-art factories. The company’s software and services help customers to design component parts, optimize them for production, make them when and where they’re needed, providing transparency through the production lifecycle and supply chain.

All Fast Radius microfactories and the company’s network of suppliers are connected into our Cloud Manufacturing Platform. Customers are able to collaborate on part designs and gather real-time intelligence. They are then able to make and fulfill parts where and when they want, thereby increasing the sustainability of their work and eliminating wasteful logistics steps along the way.

Fast Radius’ microfactory network—including a microfactory in UPS’ Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky—has served more than 2,000 global customers. Customers like Rawlings, Aptiv, and Satair are already using Fast Radius’ microfactories and Cloud Manufacturing Platform for cost-effective production and management of industrial-grade parts.

“There’s an ever-increasing need for innovative and sustainable manufacturing and supply chain solutions, and our Goose Island campus is designed to help meet those needs,” said Lou Rassey, Co-founder and CEO of Fast Radius. “We’re proud to be part of how the world and Chicago makes new things possible, contributing to the city’s path to being a global hub and leader in technology and advanced manufacturing.”

Fast Radius has chosen to locate the new factory in close proximity to the MxD headquarters on Goose Island. For almost five years, Fast Radius has partnered with MxD, the U.S. Institute for Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation, to strengthen American manufacturing and lead the way on what's next for the industry.

ABOUT FAST RADIUS

Fast Radius, Inc. is a leading digital manufacturing and supply chain company. The Cloud Manufacturing Platform™ from Fast Radius is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates design, production, and fulfillment operations through a common digital infrastructure to make manufacturing easier, more accessible, and more sustainable. Founded in 2017, Fast Radius, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Louisville, and Singapore and microfactories in Chicago and at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville, KY. Fast Radius announced on July 19, 2021, the intent to merge with ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. ( ENNV), a special purpose acquisition corporation, which would result in Fast Radius becoming a public company.

CONTACT

Morgan Scott

Senior Dir, Public Relations

(312) 465-6345; [email protected]

About ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Energy Capital Partners Management, LP for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock purchase, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The strategy of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is to identify and acquire businesses located in North America that concentrate on combating climate change by decreasing the carbon intensity of energy production, increasing the efficiency of industrial and consumer-related activities, expanding electricity storage and distribution, and improving the overall sustainability of the economy through efforts to lower pollution and increase beneficial reuse. For more information, visit ecpennv.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed business combination (the “Transaction”) between Fast Radius and ENNV. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “scales,” “representative of,” “valuation,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of ENNV’s securities, (ii) the risk that the Transaction may not be completed by ENNV’s business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by ENNV, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction, including the requisite approvals of ENNV’s and Fast Radius’ stockholders, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following any redemptions by ENNV’s public stockholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the Transaction, (v) the risk that ENNV’s proposed private offering of public equity is not completed, (vi) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) relating to the Transaction, (vii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on Fast Radius’ business or employee relationships, operating results and business generally, (viii) the risk that the Transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Fast Radius, (ix) the risk of difficulties in retaining employees of Fast Radius as a result of the Transaction, (x) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Fast Radius or against ENNV related to the Merger Agreement or the Transaction, (xi) the ability to maintain the listing of ENNV’s securities on a national securities exchange, (xii) changes in the competitive industries in which Fast Radius operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Fast Radius’ business and changes in the combined capital structure, (xiii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Transaction, and the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, (xiv) risks related to the uncertainty of Fast Radius’ projected financial information, (xv) risks related to Fast Radius’ potential inability to become profitable and generate cash, (xvi) current and future conditions in the global economy, including as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (xvii) the risk that demand for Fast Radius’ cloud manufacturing technology does not grow as expected, (xviii) the ability of Fast Radius to retain existing customers and attract new customers, (xix) the potential inability of Fast Radius to manage growth effectively, (xx) the potential inability of Fast Radius to increase its cloud manufacturing capacity or to achieve efficiencies regarding its cloud manufacturing process or other costs, (xxi) the enforceability of Fast Radius’ intellectual property rights, including its copyrights, patents, trademarks and trade secrets, and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others, (xxii) Fast Radius’ dependence on senior management and other key employees, (xxiii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Fast Radius operates, (xxiv) the risk that Fast Radius may require additional funding for its growth plans and may not be able to obtain any additional financing on terms that are acceptable to Fast Radius or at all and (xxv) costs related to the Transaction and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties which will be more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section of ENNV’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the registration statement on Form S-4 and the proxy statement/prospectus discussed below and other documents filed by ENNV from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Fast Radius and ENNV assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Fast Radius nor ENNV gives any assurance that either Fast Radius or ENNV, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

Additional Information and Where To Find It

This press release relates to the proposed Transaction between ENNV and Fast Radius. ENNV filed a registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the Transaction with the SEC on September 3, 2021, as amended on October 8, 2021, and November 24, 2021, December 27, 2021 and January 7, 2022 (the “Registration Statement”), which included a proxy statement/prospectus that will be sent to all ENNV stockholders. ENNV will also file other documents regarding the Transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of ENNV and Fast Radius are urged to read the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the Transaction. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus, and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by ENNV through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The documents filed by ENNV with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to ENNV at 40 Beechwood Road, Summit, New Jersey 07901.

Participants in the Solicitation

ENNV, Fast Radius and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from ENNV’s stockholders in connection with the Transaction. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Transaction will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when available. You can find more information about ENNV’s directors and executive officers in the final prospectus relating to ENNV’s initial public offering, which ENNV filed with the SEC on February 10, 2021. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities, nor shall there be any sale or exchange of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.