Harpoon Therapeutics Provides Pipeline Development Milestones for 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. ( HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today provided a pipeline milestone update on its TriTAC development programs.



“We are excited to begin 2022 with a catalyst rich year that will be driven by our multiple TriTAC clinical programs, including advancing our HPN217 program into the next phase of development,” stated Julie Eastland, President and CEO, Harpoon Therapeutics. “We also expect to submit our first IND for HPN601, targeting EpCAM, from our ProTriTAC technology platform as well as advance an additional preclinical candidate into IND enabling studies as we continue to build out our future clinical pipeline.”

Anticipated 2022 Milestones

TriTAC Clinical Programs

HPN328 – Continue dose escalation to determine RP2D by year-end 2022





HPN217 – Select the RP2D and initiate dose expansion cohort during the first half of 2022





HPN536 – Complete dose escalation by year-end 2022





HPN424 – Complete dose escalation during the second half of 2022



Platform Technologies and Next Clinical Candidate

HPN601 – IND submission by year-end 2022





Platform technologies – Advance a clinical candidate into IND enabling studies during the second half of 2022



Corporate Update Events

Harpoon will host an R&D Day during the first half of 2022



About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. The company’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “potential,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Harpoon Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the development and advancement of Harpoon Therapeutics’ platforms and product candidates, including progress, timing, scope, design and interim results of clinical trials, ability of TriTAC-XR T cell engager platform to mitigate toxicities, such as cytokine release syndrome, the candidates safety and tolerability profile, the use of T cell engagers for the treatment of non-oncology diseases in addition to solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and other statements that are not historical fact. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during clinical studies, preliminary data and trends may not be predictive of future data or results, may not demonstrate safety or efficacy or lead to regulatory approval by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to COVID-19, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, the timing and results of unexpected litigation or other disputes, and the sufficiency of Harpoon Therapeutics’ cash resources. These and other factors that may cause Harpoon Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Harpoon Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under “Risk Factors” in Harpoon Therapeutics’ quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and future filings by Harpoon Therapeutics. Except as required by law, Harpoon Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

Georgia Erbez

Chief Financial Officer

650-443-7400

[email protected]

ICR Westwicke

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858-356-5932

[email protected]