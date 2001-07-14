Viant Announces Appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations

Viant+Technology+Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the appointment of Brad Samson as Vice President, Investor Relations. In this newly created role at Viant, Samson is responsible for leading Viant’s investor relations strategy as well as overseeing Viant’s relationships with its shareholders and financial community. Samson will report to Viant’s Chief Financial Officer, Larry Madden.

“We are excited to welcome Brad, a deeply experienced and respected investor relations professional to Viant,” said Larry Madden, CFO, Viant. “Brad’s experience working closely with the C-Suite to communicate strategy and growth opportunities externally will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our investor and industry relationships with key stakeholders.”

Brad Samson brings more than 30 years of investor relations experience at six prior public companies, including Zepp Health, Fitbit, Vocera and Trizetto, spanning a range of industrial and consumer tech including enterprise software, platfoms and SAAS, apps, analytics, services and health devices. His experience also includes government affairs, public relations and corporate communications.

“I am honored to be joining Viant, an industry-leading advertising software company that offers an innovative people-based approach and differentiated solutions at such a pivotal point for the industry, ” said Brad Samson, Vice President, Investor Relations, Viant. “I look forward to becoming a helpful, additional resource for investors.”

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com+or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn+and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005021/en/