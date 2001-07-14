Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2 Dry Eye Chamber Clinical Trial of Reproxalap, an Investigational New Drug, Compared to Xiidra®

Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company discovering and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced positive top-line data from a Phase 2 clinical trial comparing ocular discomfort and itching symptom scores of reproxalap ophthalmic solution 0.25% (reproxalap), an investigational new drug, versus Xiidra® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution 5%) in patients with dry eye disease. Patient-reported ocular discomfort (p=0.002) and itching (p=0.01) were statistically lower with reproxalap than with Xiidra.

“The statistically significant symptom improvement of reproxalap over Xiidra observed in this trial reinforces the data from an earlier clinical trial demonstrating tolerability advantages of reproxalap over Xiidrain patients with dry eye disease,”1 stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra. “The combination of rapid activity and improved tolerability evidenced by reproxalap in clinical testing has the potential to address significant compliance issues with currently available therapy, the median discontinuation rates of which are approximately one month.”2

“The clinically relevant and statistically significant reduction in symptomatic activity suggest that reproxalap, if approved, has the potential to become a first-line therapy for the treatment of dry eye disease,” stated Peter Couroux, M.D., Global Senior Medical Director for Cliantha Research and the principal investigator of the clinical trial. “As the first RASP modulator developed for ocular surface disease, reproxalap represents a new mechanism of action that may expand the treatment options available to dry eye disease patients.”

The double-masked, crossover, single-center, Phase 2 clinical trial in 56 dry eye disease patients evaluated the activity of reproxalap compared to Xiidra for two endpoints: ocular discomfort symptom score and ocular itching symptom score. A single dose of test article was administered to both eyes approximately 5 minutes prior to a dry eye chamber exposure lasting 45 minutes, during which humidity was maintained at low levels in a setting of regulated air flow, temperature, and visual tasking. Symptoms were assessed approximately 15 minutes prior to chamber entry, and every 5 minutes beginning 5 minutes after chamber entry.

No safety signals were observed in the trial, and there were no treatment-related discontinuations or moderate or serious adverse events related to drug. The most common adverse event in both treatment arms was mild instillation site discomfort. Reproxalap has now been evaluated in more than 1,500 patients. The approved commercial dosing regimen of Xiidra and the intended commercial dosing regimen of reproxalap include repeated administration of drug.

Aldeyra plans to present data from the trial at an upcoming medical meeting.

About Reproxalap

Reproxalap, an investigational new drug, is a novel small-molecule modulator of RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease. Reproxalap’s mechanism of action has been supported by the demonstration of statistically significant and clinically relevant activity in multiple physiologically distinct late-phase clinical indications. Reproxalap is currently in Phase 3 clinical development as a 0.25% ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis, two of the largest markets in ophthalmology.

About Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease is a common inflammatory disease estimated to affect 34 million or more adults in the United States.3 The disease is characterized by insufficient lubrication of the anterior surface of the eye, leading to dryness, inflammation, pain, discomfort, irritation, diminished quality of life, and in severe cases, permanent vision impairment. Among many physicians and patients, existing therapy for dry eye disease is generally regarded as inadequate and often requires weeks or months to demonstrate activity. In patients with dry eye disease, pro-inflammatory RASP may contribute to ocular inflammation and changes in tear lipid composition.4 By diminishing RASP levels, Aldeyra’s lead RASP modulator reproxalap represents a novel and differentiated approach for the treatment of the symptoms and signs of dry eye disease.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics discovers and develops innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop therapies that modulate immunological systems, instead of inhibiting or activating single targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Two of our lead product candidates, reproxalap and ADX-629, target pre-cytokine, systems-based mediators of inflammation known as RASP (reactive aldehyde species). Reproxalap is in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. ADX-629, an orally administered RASP modulator, is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials in psoriasis, asthma, and COVID-19. Our pipeline also includes ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%), in development for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

