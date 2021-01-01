CrowdStrike Launches Falcon Fund II for Continued Investment in Cybersecurity and Technology Trailblazers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced the launch of Falcon Fund II, a $100 million investment vehicle in partnership with Accel focused on cross-stage private investments within cybersecurity and relevant adjacent markets. Five times the size of the initial Falcon+Fund, Falcon Fund II represents CrowdStrike’s commitment to growing the cybersecurity technology ecosystem across adjacent markets as one of the largest strategic venture arms in cybersecurity.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon Fund II will build on the success of the original Falcon Fund, which has made investments in companies like Corelight, Cribl, JumpCloud and Tines in 2021. Falcon Fund II will continue to broaden CrowdStrike’s ecosystem of meaningful technology partnerships, including new vendors for the CrowdStrike+Store.

“Falcon Fund II exemplifies our firm commitment to private company investments that enable us to support technologies and leaders,” said George Kurtz, chief executive officer and co-founder, CrowdStrike. “This venture goes beyond our mission to build the best product suite in the market that protects endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data. Together, with the next generation of market disruptors, we can help shape the future of cybersecurity with a shared goal of protecting critical areas of risk for organizations and making this world a safer place.”

“We saw great success with the launch of the initial Falcon Fund, and with Falcon Fund II, we will support the next wave of cybersecurity and technology leaders,” said Sameer Gandhi, partner at Accel. “Security is a critical ecosystem and we look forward to the possibilities that one of the largest strategic venture arms in cybersecurity will present.”

With Falcon Fund II, CrowdStrike aims to:

Dramatically increase its ability to fund the next generation of emerging vendors

Build upon the success of the initial Falcon Fund

Form long-term alliances with companies that can benefit from CrowdStrike’s expertise and knowledge base

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

