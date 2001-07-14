Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management %28CEM%29 and national public+warning solutions, today announced the appointment of David Henshall as Vice Chairman of the Everbridge Board of Directors. Mr. Henshall most recently served as President & CEO of Citrix Systems, a leading multinational provider of cloud computing and virtualization technology, where he held executive roles for the past nearly twenty years. Mr. Henshall rejoins the Everbridge Board, having previously served as a director from 2015 – 2018.

Everbridge Appoints Former Citrix President & CEO David Henshall to its Board of Directors

“We are honored to welcome David back to the Everbridge Board as Vice Chairman,” said Jaime Ellertson, Chairman of the Everbridge Board of Directors. “As President & CEO of Citrix, where he served for nearly two decades, David helped accelerate and transform the company’s growth and global adoption of its market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions around the world. David’s focus on creating a customer-first, global culture through the innovation of digital workspace technology will be invaluable to Everbridge as we continue to expand enterprise adoption for our CEM platform globally.”

Prior to his role as President, CEO, and Director of Citrix, Mr. Henshall served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the company’s worldwide finance, operations, and administration organizations. Before joining Citrix, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Rational Software Corporation, a software company acquired by IBM Corporation.

“The need for Everbridge’s global platform and services are more relevant now than ever as corporations, governments, and hospitals seek the technology and best practices to ensure enterprise resilience through the safety of their teams, the continuity of their operations, and protection of their digital assets, supply chain, revenues, and brand,” said Henshall. “I am honored to return to the Everbridge Board in the role of Vice Chairman, and to work with the management team on their strategic mission.”

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,000 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

