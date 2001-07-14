Surmodics to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by going to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fsurmodics.gcs-web.com, under the events and presentations subcategory. The presentation will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET (9:45 a.m. CT). Surmodics will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com%2Fevents.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Microcap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Microcap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com%2Fevents) we host each year.

