Luna Innovations to Present at Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Scott Graeff, President and CEO, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. ET. A webcast of the presentation will be posted on the investor relations section of Luna’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.lunainc.com%2F and can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham116%2Fluna%2F2252448. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event. Management also will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting, please contact [email protected].

