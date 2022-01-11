Aristocrat Gaming's™ Groundbreaking Neptune Canopy™ Launches at Mohegan Sun

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming's™ Neptune Canopy™, the jaw-dropping, show-stopping smash hit of G2E 2021, is now live on casino floors and has made its eastern U.S. debut at Mohegan Sun.

Aristocrat's Neptune Canopy cabinet is a landmark in casino game play. When placed back-to-back, two games create a connected canopy for a sweeping gaming experience unlike any other. Like all cabinets in the Neptune family, the Neptune Canopy features 4K graphics, state-of-the-art audio, and an expansive virtual button deck, and custom-designed, adjustable sound chair.

Players at Mohegan Sun are enjoying the Neptune Canopy experience with Aristocrat's runway player-favorite game, Wild Wild Buffalo™. Wild Wild Buffalo combines the iconic Buffalo™ brand with the symbol-driven simplicity of Wild Wild Cash-on-Reel pays, plus a Buffalo Grand™-style wheel that awards progressives, progressive multipliers, and free games.

"The Neptune Canopy game is a stand-out addition to Casino of the Earth here at Mohegan Sun," said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "Our casinos offer more than 4,000 slot machines, and this Aristocrat game immediately becomes one of the most unique, immersive and fun-filled games we feature for our guests."

"The Neptune Canopy is the latest example of Aristocrat's industry-leading and innovative thinking and provides an unbelievably fun gaming experience for players. We are proud of our development teams who, once again, have created a milestone in the industry's history," said Jon Hanlin, senior vice president of commercial strategy and business analytics.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

