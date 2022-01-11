Azimuth GRC Secures Strategic Investment from Truist Ventures

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azimuth GRC , a compliance automation pioneer, today announced a strategic investment from Truist Ventures , the corporate venture capital division of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC). The investment will be utilized to build and innovate the revolutionary regulatory compliance Azimuth GRC platform by growing the team, product suite and go-to-market efforts.

"Truist Ventures is continuing to accelerate Azimuth GRC's momentum following our Series A raise," said Rohin Tagra , founder and CEO of Azimuth GRC. "With this strategic investment, Azimuth GRC and Truist will work together to continue building a solution that will shape the future of the industry."

Azimuth GRC provides compliance testing automation capabilities that improve accuracy, efficiency and cost savings and help reduce regulatory risk.

"This is an exciting opportunity as Azimuth GRC is taking a significant leap into the future of regulatory compliance," said Vanessa Vreeland , head of Truist Ventures. "Azimuth's technology enables automation of a historically paper-based system, driving efficiency while creating a more equitable experience for clients."

This announcement comes on the heels of Azimuth GRC's Series A funding round led by Mosaik Partners. Together, these funds will fuel internal and external growth for the company. Azimuth GRC also recently announced the addition of seasoned financial executive, Joe Proto, to its board of directors as well as Shannon Warren to its advisory board.

About Azimuth GRC

Azimuth GRC revolutionizes the world of regulatory compliance by being the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform, changing the culture of compliance by taking manual compliance work done on paper spreadsheets and automating it. Led by founder and CEO Rohin Tagra, Azimuth GRC is the only company bold enough to offer VALIDATOR, a software that provides daily automated tests of an entire portfolio to determine compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About Truist Ventures

Truist Ventures is the corporate venture capital division of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist Ventures delivers unprecedented touch and technology to Truist clients through partnerships with, and investments in, innovative companies and exceptional management teams with novel solutions to help Truist shape the future of finance. Truist Ventures' investment focus includes financial technology, payments and money movement, and regtech and stretches into other adjacent, disruptive technologies that enable Truist to deliver a human touch in new ways. Leveraging Truist's extensive network of executive-level talent and industry experts in technology, investment banking, capital markets and innovation, the Truist Ventures team helps portfolio companies fulfill growth opportunities through unparalleled access to exceptional support. Learn more at TruistVentures.com .

