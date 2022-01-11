PSEG NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S MOST JUST COMPANIES BY JUST CAPITAL AND MEDIA PARTNER CNBC

PR Newswire

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUST Capital, along with its media partner CNBC, today released the annual JUST 100, a wide-ranging ranking of ESG and stakeholder performance. PSEG was named one of America's Most JUST Companies and was recognized for its commitment to serving its customers, workforce, communities, the environment and shareholders.

JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that are important to the American public – such as creating jobs in the U.S., prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace and producing sustainable products.

"PSEG has long focused on supporting its customers, communities, workforce and shareholders in addition to its drive toward clean energy, so we are honored to be recognized by JUST Capital as one of America's Most JUST Companies as it illustrates our deep commitment especially in such a turbulent year," PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. "Being a part of the JUST 100 supports our philosophy that when we do right by all our stakeholders, we deliver long-term success."

For its annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues, as identified through ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100, on average:

Created 7.8 times more jobs in the U.S. from 2016 to 2020

Included ESG KPIs 2.6 times more in compensation metrics

Are 7.6 times more likely to disclose workforce demographic data by race and ethnicity

Are 12 times more likely to have conducted a human rights impact assessment

Donate 19 times more in charitable giving and gave $152 million on average in 2020

"We've entered a new era of accountability where employees, customers and investors want to understand if companies are not just talking the talk, but also walking the walk to drive change on the critical issues of our time," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "The companies featured in the 2022 JUST 100 are demonstrating that purpose and profits can go hand-in-hand by delivering value to all stakeholders, including shareholders."

CNBC will showcase key stakeholder performance stories about this year's JUST 100 leaders across the network's broadcast and digital platforms. A comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform is available at www.justcapital.com .

For more information on PSEG's climate and sustainability efforts, please visit www.pseg.com/sustainability.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years ( https://corporate.pseg.com ).

Forward-Looking Statement

