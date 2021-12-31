Avondale Wealth Management Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF

New Purchases: JYNT, MRNA, BP, BIIB, CVX, HBAN, KMT, NEM, PKG, TX, IVZ, ARKF, NVDA, GDXJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Walmart Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Joint Corp, Moderna Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, Dropbox Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avondale Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Avondale Wealth Management owns 102 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,568 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,954 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.01% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 31,922 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 139,014 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77% iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 53,746 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.67 and $99.5, with an estimated average price of $80.22. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $233.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management initiated holding in Kennametal Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 33,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 58.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 134.25%. The purchase prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $348.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Target Corp by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 316.67%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF. The sale prices were between $56.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $60.11.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Avondale Wealth Management sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Avondale Wealth Management reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 59.13%. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $84.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Avondale Wealth Management still held 13,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.34%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Avondale Wealth Management still held 6,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 69.03%. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Avondale Wealth Management still held 2,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management reduced to a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 31.08%. The sale prices were between $107.35 and $118.54, with an estimated average price of $114.62. The stock is now traded at around $115.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Avondale Wealth Management still held 10,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 85%. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Avondale Wealth Management still held 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Avondale Wealth Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.04%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Avondale Wealth Management still held 9,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.