Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Smartsheet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Airbnb Inc, Coupa Software Inc, RingCentral Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Smartsheet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Airbnb Inc, Coupa Software Inc, RingCentral Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 41 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,404 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.04% Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 454,741 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 267,000 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 77,002 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 75,181 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73%

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 454,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $328.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 77,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $539.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $302.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 21,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 39,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.04%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 114,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 278,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Okta Inc by 103.06%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $201.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 66.59%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 150,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 320.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 84,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.