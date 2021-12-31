Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Smartsheet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Airbnb Inc, Coupa Software Inc, RingCentral Inc

- New Purchases: SMAR, FB, NFLX, SNOW, MA, PYPL, TGT, V, DECK, SBAC, BILL, MNST, BURL, NVDA, SBUX, FIVE, CHWY, NKE, CFLT, TJX, SNAP, DASH,
- Added Positions: MSFT, ZEN, TENB, OKTA, PLAN, UBER, SAIL, LYFT, DDOG,
- Reduced Positions: ABNB, COUP, SIX, TWLO, PTON, EXPE, HUBS, NOW,
- Sold Out: RNG, CRWD, ADBE, TWTR, ZG, SQ, ZS, REAL, ZIP, OPEN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,404 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.04%
- Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) - 454,741 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 267,000 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 77,002 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 75,181 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73%
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.7%. The holding were 454,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $328.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 77,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $539.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 25,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $302.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $363.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 21,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 39,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 72.04%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 114,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $99.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 61.71%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 278,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Okta Inc by 103.06%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $201.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 66.59%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 150,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 320.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 84,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.
