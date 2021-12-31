Brookstone Capital Management Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Re

New Purchases: XLNX, ITB, ON, LGH, MOO, PBJ, DDOG, QQH, CP, FAT, FAT, VICI, KRP, ARKX, BLOK, IRT, BOND, BUFD, CXSE, GTEK, EZM, FV, ANET, IYK, JMOM, PPLT, PTF, RYLD, SCHK, SH, VONV, PCAR, MAA, SCHW, MFC, CBU, EOG, EA, LH, HAS, ETR, MJ, CWB, NRG, FXN, IBMK, EXR, LIT, BUFR, CTAS, CIEN, CERN, ADSK, VCLT, VDC, ABR, CC, WWW, UL, BDJ, QRTEA, GSAT, STAG, TSN, SAIC, ASML, VIRT, GNL, WHR, TOL, INVA, THC, CRDL, TTEC, JZXN, LCID, SCCO, SIRI, RSG, PNW,

XLNX, ITB, ON, LGH, MOO, PBJ, DDOG, QQH, CP, FAT, FAT, VICI, KRP, ARKX, BLOK, IRT, BOND, BUFD, CXSE, GTEK, EZM, FV, ANET, IYK, JMOM, PPLT, PTF, RYLD, SCHK, SH, VONV, PCAR, MAA, SCHW, MFC, CBU, EOG, EA, LH, HAS, ETR, MJ, CWB, NRG, FXN, IBMK, EXR, LIT, BUFR, CTAS, CIEN, CERN, ADSK, VCLT, VDC, ABR, CC, WWW, UL, BDJ, QRTEA, GSAT, STAG, TSN, SAIC, ASML, VIRT, GNL, WHR, TOL, INVA, THC, CRDL, TTEC, JZXN, LCID, SCCO, SIRI, RSG, PNW, Added Positions: BND, DIA, BSCQ, JETS, IGIB, IVW, IYR, HYLB, IYE, BWX, SPTI, SPTL, AAPL, TLT, TIP, HYG, ITOT, AGG, QYLD, SPY, AMGN, IEF, MINT, VEA, VOO, VTV, XYLD, USIG, VUG, JPM, NVDA, WST, USMV, VIG, XLU, XLV, MRK, TSLA, IAU, LQD, XLG, XT, AMD, CVX, F, MSFT, FB, BIV, BNDX, BSV, GOVT, IWV, IWY, IYH, NEAR, QUAL, VB, VPU, VWO, AMZN, CVS, COF, C, COST, DVN, GD, GOOGL, LMT, NFLX, CRM, SPG, SBUX, TSM, UNH, ALTL, AOM, BLV, EFAV, IWF, PAVE, SPHD, SPLV, SUSA, VMBS, VO, XLE, XLP, YYY, ADBE, AMT, APA, BAC, BRK.B, VIAC, CAT, FIS, STZ, DD, XOM, FDX, HD, INTC, IPG, INTU, MCD, MU, PII, VZ, WMT, WM, ZBH, DNP, LDOS, AVGO, GM, GOOG, ETSY, PYPL, UBER, ARMR, BSCM, BSCN, EAGG, EEMV, ESGD, EUSB, FALN, IDU, IGOV, IWB, IWD, IWN, IWO, JKK, MGK, ONEO, PALC, PDBC, PFF, PSCJ, PSCW, QTEC, SCHA, SCHB, SCHD, SCHV, SCHX, SUSB, SUSC, SUSL, VCIT, VGT, VONG, VTHR, VTWO, XLRE, XSD, XSW, ABT, HTH, A, AB, ALL, AMRN, AXP, AIG, AMP, AMAT, ADM, ADP, TFC, BP, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BLKB, BG, CHRW, CSX, CPB, KMX, CAH, CNP, LUMN, CHKP, CI, CLX, KO, CAG, COP, CCI, DE, DLR, ETN, EIX, ENB, EPD, EXC, FNF, FE, FISV, FCX, TGNA, GGG, EHC, HSY, HPQ, IDXX, ITW, CEQP, TT, IP, ISBC, IONS, SJM, K, LRCX, LYG, MDC, MMC, MLM, MKC, SPGI, MED, MDT, MS, NDAQ, NSC, ES, NVS, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, ORCL, PPL, PLUG, LIN, BKNG, PEG, RLI, O, RMD, SHW, STLD, SYY, TROW, TXN, TXT, TMO, USB, PAG, UPS, WPC, WYNN, ET, CEF, GAB, NZF, EVT, UTG, CSQ, MA, NCMI, DAL, TEL, VMW, AWK, MAIN, V, PM, DG, SBRA, BAH, FLT, MARA, PSX, PDI, NOW, SRC, SUN, ZTS, IQV, BURL, AMC, PAYC, FSK, NAVI, KEYS, GSBD, SHOP, HPE, TTD, AFIN, SE, TRTN, LYFT, ZM, CRWD, SNDL, SI, RBLX, COIN, ACWV, AOA, AOR, CORP, DVY, EFA, ESML, EWX, FAS, FEMB, FLQL, FLRN, FLTR, GMOM, GVAL, HACK, HDV, IJS, IPAY, IPKW, IVE, IWP, IYW, JKH, MDY, MDYV, MGC, NOBL, PGX, PHB, SCHE, SCHZ, SLV, SLYG, SPXU, STIP, SYLD, TIPX, TLH, VDE, VOOG, VV, VXF, XHB, XLB, XLI, XLK, XLY,

BND, DIA, BSCQ, JETS, IGIB, IVW, IYR, HYLB, IYE, BWX, SPTI, SPTL, AAPL, TLT, TIP, HYG, ITOT, AGG, QYLD, SPY, AMGN, IEF, MINT, VEA, VOO, VTV, XYLD, USIG, VUG, JPM, NVDA, WST, USMV, VIG, XLU, XLV, MRK, TSLA, IAU, LQD, XLG, XT, AMD, CVX, F, MSFT, FB, BIV, BNDX, BSV, GOVT, IWV, IWY, IYH, NEAR, QUAL, VB, VPU, VWO, AMZN, CVS, COF, C, COST, DVN, GD, GOOGL, LMT, NFLX, CRM, SPG, SBUX, TSM, UNH, ALTL, AOM, BLV, EFAV, IWF, PAVE, SPHD, SPLV, SUSA, VMBS, VO, XLE, XLP, YYY, ADBE, AMT, APA, BAC, BRK.B, VIAC, CAT, FIS, STZ, DD, XOM, FDX, HD, INTC, IPG, INTU, MCD, MU, PII, VZ, WMT, WM, ZBH, DNP, LDOS, AVGO, GM, GOOG, ETSY, PYPL, UBER, ARMR, BSCM, BSCN, EAGG, EEMV, ESGD, EUSB, FALN, IDU, IGOV, IWB, IWD, IWN, IWO, JKK, MGK, ONEO, PALC, PDBC, PFF, PSCJ, PSCW, QTEC, SCHA, SCHB, SCHD, SCHV, SCHX, SUSB, SUSC, SUSL, VCIT, VGT, VONG, VTHR, VTWO, XLRE, XSD, XSW, ABT, HTH, A, AB, ALL, AMRN, AXP, AIG, AMP, AMAT, ADM, ADP, TFC, BP, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BLKB, BG, CHRW, CSX, CPB, KMX, CAH, CNP, LUMN, CHKP, CI, CLX, KO, CAG, COP, CCI, DE, DLR, ETN, EIX, ENB, EPD, EXC, FNF, FE, FISV, FCX, TGNA, GGG, EHC, HSY, HPQ, IDXX, ITW, CEQP, TT, IP, ISBC, IONS, SJM, K, LRCX, LYG, MDC, MMC, MLM, MKC, SPGI, MED, MDT, MS, NDAQ, NSC, ES, NVS, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, ORCL, PPL, PLUG, LIN, BKNG, PEG, RLI, O, RMD, SHW, STLD, SYY, TROW, TXN, TXT, TMO, USB, PAG, UPS, WPC, WYNN, ET, CEF, GAB, NZF, EVT, UTG, CSQ, MA, NCMI, DAL, TEL, VMW, AWK, MAIN, V, PM, DG, SBRA, BAH, FLT, MARA, PSX, PDI, NOW, SRC, SUN, ZTS, IQV, BURL, AMC, PAYC, FSK, NAVI, KEYS, GSBD, SHOP, HPE, TTD, AFIN, SE, TRTN, LYFT, ZM, CRWD, SNDL, SI, RBLX, COIN, ACWV, AOA, AOR, CORP, DVY, EFA, ESML, EWX, FAS, FEMB, FLQL, FLRN, FLTR, GMOM, GVAL, HACK, HDV, IJS, IPAY, IPKW, IVE, IWP, IYW, JKH, MDY, MDYV, MGC, NOBL, PGX, PHB, SCHE, SCHZ, SLV, SLYG, SPXU, STIP, SYLD, TIPX, TLH, VDE, VOOG, VV, VXF, XHB, XLB, XLI, XLK, XLY, Reduced Positions: IJJ, SPLG, FREL, SPYV, VCSH, FFTI, FTEC, IYF, IJR, SCHG, VBR, IGSB, SCHM, SPTM, VOE, IUSB, PFFD, VBK, VOT, FENY, SPTS, ARKK, FNCL, SPYG, SPDW, IXUS, SWAN, FFHG, MOAT, SPEM, VNQ, BA, FSTA, FUTY, IHI, IJH, SSO, FFSG, IEMG, SGOL, SHY, AA, DGRO, DSI, IEFA, MVV, PSEP, REM, XLF, DKS, BX, SQ, MRNA, BSCP, COMT, FDIS, FFTG, FMAT, IEI, IWM, JEPI, UWM, VLUE, XOP, CMCSA, ARKG, ARKQ, EFG, EFV, GUSH, IXG, IXN, SOXX, VXUS, VYM, MMM, T, CSCO, D, GE, ISRG, BBWI, LOW, MCHP, NUE, PFE, RIG, ABNB, AMLP, ARKF, ESGE, IDV, IOO, KBWD, MSVX, MUB, PFIG, PTBD, QQQN, RFDI, SCHP, SPAB, SPMD, SPSM, VTI, YXI, AES, PLD, ABMD, APD, LNT, AEE, AEP, NLY, AON, AZO, BK, BLK, BMY, BTI, FUN, CL, ED, DTE, DRI, DOV, DUK, LLY, EMR, EL, NEE, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GS, LHX, WELL, HL, HBAN, IIVI, IRM, JCI, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MAR, MCK, MSI, NOC, NVO, OLP, OKE, PNC, PAYX, PEP, PG, PRU, PSA, QCOM, DGX, RCL, STBA, STX, SRE, SO, LUV, SYK, TJX, VLO, WBA, ANTM, WEC, XEL, YUM, MKC.V, PSLV, HCA, ABBV, PSXP, FOXF, NEP, KHC, HLI, OKTA, DOW, PSN, ORCC, CARR, OTIS, ACWI, AOK, ARKW, BIL, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, EEM, EMB, EUM, FDLO, GDX, HNDL, IBB, ICF, ICLN, IJK, IWS, IYM, JNK, MGV, MTUM, ONEQ, QLD, RSP, SCHH, SCHO, SCHR, SHYG, SMH, SPXL, SPYD, UCO, USO, USRT, VGIT, VGSH, VHT, VTEB, VTIP, WIP, XRT,

IJJ, SPLG, FREL, SPYV, VCSH, FFTI, FTEC, IYF, IJR, SCHG, VBR, IGSB, SCHM, SPTM, VOE, IUSB, PFFD, VBK, VOT, FENY, SPTS, ARKK, FNCL, SPYG, SPDW, IXUS, SWAN, FFHG, MOAT, SPEM, VNQ, BA, FSTA, FUTY, IHI, IJH, SSO, FFSG, IEMG, SGOL, SHY, AA, DGRO, DSI, IEFA, MVV, PSEP, REM, XLF, DKS, BX, SQ, MRNA, BSCP, COMT, FDIS, FFTG, FMAT, IEI, IWM, JEPI, UWM, VLUE, XOP, CMCSA, ARKG, ARKQ, EFG, EFV, GUSH, IXG, IXN, SOXX, VXUS, VYM, MMM, T, CSCO, D, GE, ISRG, BBWI, LOW, MCHP, NUE, PFE, RIG, ABNB, AMLP, ARKF, ESGE, IDV, IOO, KBWD, MSVX, MUB, PFIG, PTBD, QQQN, RFDI, SCHP, SPAB, SPMD, SPSM, VTI, YXI, AES, PLD, ABMD, APD, LNT, AEE, AEP, NLY, AON, AZO, BK, BLK, BMY, BTI, FUN, CL, ED, DTE, DRI, DOV, DUK, LLY, EMR, EL, NEE, GIS, GNTX, GPC, GS, LHX, WELL, HL, HBAN, IIVI, IRM, JCI, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MAR, MCK, MSI, NOC, NVO, OLP, OKE, PNC, PAYX, PEP, PG, PRU, PSA, QCOM, DGX, RCL, STBA, STX, SRE, SO, LUV, SYK, TJX, VLO, WBA, ANTM, WEC, XEL, YUM, MKC.V, PSLV, HCA, ABBV, PSXP, FOXF, NEP, KHC, HLI, OKTA, DOW, PSN, ORCC, CARR, OTIS, ACWI, AOK, ARKW, BIL, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSJP, EEM, EMB, EUM, FDLO, GDX, HNDL, IBB, ICF, ICLN, IJK, IWS, IYM, JNK, MGV, MTUM, ONEQ, QLD, RSP, SCHH, SCHO, SCHR, SHYG, SMH, SPXL, SPYD, UCO, USO, USRT, VGIT, VGSH, VHT, VTEB, VTIP, WIP, XRT, Sold Out: BSCL, CMP, ANGL, CMF, NET, TEAM, BILL, FTGC, INDY, KCE, PAMC, KRE, BSJL, KSU, EFZ, IGV, INDA, FIXD, IHAK, TAN, IQLT, ITA, PNQI, SLYV, TAIL, ALB, HLT, NFG, TAP, GNRC, PANW, IT, COR, IAG, FAX, IDEX, AUY, UAL, OXY, KGC, FLOT, PSQ, RYH, SDS, SDY, EXAS, SPIB, SQQQ, BBY, GOLD, UPST, AAL, ENBL, CGC, HRTG, BABA, SYF, VEEV, NEW, IVH, HYLS, SLVM, MPC, FSM, DBJP, REI, EWJ, BTG, FLGE, NEWP,

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookstone Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Brookstone Capital Management owns 743 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookstone Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookstone+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 6,659,658 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 559,888 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF (FFTI) - 6,946,793 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,713,899 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,795,905 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $193.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $46.9, with an estimated average price of $44.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.92 and $95.66, with an estimated average price of $93.34. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.65 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.33 and $45.08, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,685,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1814.55%. The purchase prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55. The stock is now traded at around $360.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 126,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1630.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,761,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,912,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,320,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 730,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.55 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $61.99.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.