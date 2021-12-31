Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Brookstone Capital Management Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Re

Wheaton, IL, based Investment company Brookstone Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookstone Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Brookstone Capital Management owns 743 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Brookstone Capital Management
  1. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 6,659,658 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 559,888 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  3. Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF (FFTI) - 6,946,793 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 2,713,899 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,795,905 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.72%
New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $193.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $75.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.88 and $46.9, with an estimated average price of $44.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.92 and $95.66, with an estimated average price of $93.34. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.65 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Brookstone Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.33 and $45.08, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,685,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1814.55%. The purchase prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55. The stock is now traded at around $360.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 126,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1630.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,761,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,912,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,320,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Brookstone Capital Management added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 730,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71.

Sold Out: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.55 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $61.99.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Brookstone Capital Management sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.



