UMA Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Global Financial

- New Purchases: USXF, ESGD, EUSB, QUAL, DRE, DMXF, LOW, VMBS, VRTX,
- Added Positions: SPLG, ESGU, USMV, EFV, EFG, AAPL, ITOT, IJH, IEFA, SCHA, SUB, IXUS, MGC, ESGE, MUB, IEMG, COMT, VGT, STIP, PYPL, QCOM, SCHD, IJR, IHI, FB, XLK, TSLA, VNQ, SCHE, VFMF, CODX, IWC, IXN, ICSH, COST, PG, BOND, JNJ, NEAR, TIP, IVE, EFA, UL, VWO, VEA, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: IYW, SCHJ, XSOE, IXG, VLUE, DGRO, DFAC, IJS, ISRG, NVDA, SCZ, FREL, JPIN, MCD, NVS, SPY, VBR, AMZN, QQQ, IGSB, GSBD, EXPD, DAL, GOOGL, COP, T, BRK.B, ZION, V, TMO, RWO, GLD, SCHX, SPGI, LULU,
- Sold Out: CRM, ARKF, ARKG, VB, CPRT, TXN, TRI, ARKK,
For the details of UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uma+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UMA Financial Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 134,171 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 241,874 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 419,284 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 206,584 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 279,009 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $68.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.055900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.65%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of UMA Financial Services, Inc..
