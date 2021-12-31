UMA Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Global Financial

New Purchases: USXF, ESGD, EUSB, QUAL, DRE, DMXF, LOW, VMBS, VRTX,

USXF, ESGD, EUSB, QUAL, DRE, DMXF, LOW, VMBS, VRTX, Added Positions: SPLG, ESGU, USMV, EFV, EFG, AAPL, ITOT, IJH, IEFA, SCHA, SUB, IXUS, MGC, ESGE, MUB, IEMG, COMT, VGT, STIP, PYPL, QCOM, SCHD, IJR, IHI, FB, XLK, TSLA, VNQ, SCHE, VFMF, CODX, IWC, IXN, ICSH, COST, PG, BOND, JNJ, NEAR, TIP, IVE, EFA, UL, VWO, VEA, AGG,

SPLG, ESGU, USMV, EFV, EFG, AAPL, ITOT, IJH, IEFA, SCHA, SUB, IXUS, MGC, ESGE, MUB, IEMG, COMT, VGT, STIP, PYPL, QCOM, SCHD, IJR, IHI, FB, XLK, TSLA, VNQ, SCHE, VFMF, CODX, IWC, IXN, ICSH, COST, PG, BOND, JNJ, NEAR, TIP, IVE, EFA, UL, VWO, VEA, AGG, Reduced Positions: IYW, SCHJ, XSOE, IXG, VLUE, DGRO, DFAC, IJS, ISRG, NVDA, SCZ, FREL, JPIN, MCD, NVS, SPY, VBR, AMZN, QQQ, IGSB, GSBD, EXPD, DAL, GOOGL, COP, T, BRK.B, ZION, V, TMO, RWO, GLD, SCHX, SPGI, LULU,

IYW, SCHJ, XSOE, IXG, VLUE, DGRO, DFAC, IJS, ISRG, NVDA, SCZ, FREL, JPIN, MCD, NVS, SPY, VBR, AMZN, QQQ, IGSB, GSBD, EXPD, DAL, GOOGL, COP, T, BRK.B, ZION, V, TMO, RWO, GLD, SCHX, SPGI, LULU, Sold Out: CRM, ARKF, ARKG, VB, CPRT, TXN, TRI, ARKK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Global Financials ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, UMA Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, UMA Financial Services, Inc. owns 158 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UMA Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uma+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 134,171 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 241,874 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 419,284 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 206,584 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 279,009 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $139.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $68.34. The stock is now traded at around $67.055900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.65%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 49,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.89%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $39.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $179.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $136.57 and $159.1, with an estimated average price of $148.55.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3.

UMA Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.