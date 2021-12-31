SAM Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Uber Technologies Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Simon Property Group Inc

New Purchases: VTIP, UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Uber Technologies Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SAM Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SAM Advisors, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 300,856 shares, 32.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 612,032 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,424 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 274,933 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.18% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 63,380 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 115,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 74,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 300,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.27. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 274,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SAM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75.

SAM Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.