Origin Materials Wins BIG Innovation Award for Disruptive Carbon Negative Materials Technology

Origin+Materials%2C+Inc.+%28%26ldquo%3BOrigin%26rdquo%3B+or+%26ldquo%3BOrigin+Materials%26rdquo%3B%29 (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced it has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for its leadership in innovation, as part of the 2022+BIG+Innovation+Awards.

Origin Materials received the award for its patented, category-leading breakthrough technology built around converting low-cost, sustainable wood residues into decarbonized, supply chain ready materials. In September 2021, Origin was the recipient of The+Sustainability+Leadership+Award by the Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 Sustainability Awards program, honoring companies that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

“Origin Materials is delivering sustainable innovation to the global materials supply chain,” said Origin Co-CEO Rich Riley. “We are honored to receive the BIG Innovation Award as we deploy our platform technology to make ‘net zero’ a reality for our customers and deliver on our mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.”

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Origin Materials as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

Past honorees of the BIG Innovation Awards include Google, IBM, PepsiCo, Colgate-Palmolive, and Dow. For more information about the BIG Innovation awards, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bintelligence.com%2Fbig-innovation-awards%2F.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. For over a decade, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business+Intelligence+Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry+award+programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

