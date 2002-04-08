Allied Copper Receives MMI Soil Sample Results For SK Property, Eastern Nevada, USA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, CPRRF) (the “Company” or “Allied Copper”), is pleased to announce that the Company has now received all the laboratory analytical results of the Mobile Metal Ion Soil Geochemistry (MMI) soil samples from the Silver King (SK) Property in Eastern Nevada. The analytical data has been cross checked and compiled by Rene Victorino (P. Geo.), QP for Allied Copper Corp.

The program involved the collection of soil samples within the original SK area and a promising southern target area. The program served to expand and infill the coverage of an MMI soil sampling process carried out in 2007. This new MMI soil sampling program further traced out soil geochemical anomalies that complement the ground geophysical survey data. The information will assist in delineating attractive drill targets for the exploration program planned for Q2 and Q3 2022.

The surface geochemistry program involved the coverage of five (5) 2 km-long NE-SW lines in the southern target area, and another four (4) 2.2 km-long NE-SW lines and one (1) 3 km-long E-W line in the SK area. Sample spacing in these areas is 50m and the lines are 350m to 500m apart. The gap was filled in between these two targets and additional samples along four (4) E-W lines, about 4 km in length, were also collected. The sample lines in the middle ground are 600m apart and sample spacing along the lines is 50m. A total of 835 samples were sent to the laboratory for MMI analysis. These samples included 797 regular soil samples, 20 field duplicates and 18 blanks which were inserted as part of the program’s external QA/QC procedures.

The data is currently being validated, processed, and consolidated with previously gathered field data. The updated and more comprehensive results of the soil geochemistry study will be used to finalize the layout of the ground 3D IP-Resistivity geophysical survey. Allied Copper anticipates the survey will be completed in Q1 2022. Initial data runs confirm multi-element soil anomaly zones over the SK and South target areas. More specifically, distinct outlines of elevated values of Cu, Ag, Au, Pb and Zn were identified, further enhancing the property’s potential to host porphyry system-related and associated skarn-type mineralization.

In its ongoing efforts to raise its corporate profile and market awareness, Allied Copper confirms today engagement of Triple Bull Consulting for a one-year period which commenced Oct.1, 2021. Triple Bull will be paid a CAD$40,000 lump sum, a monthly fee of CAD$3,500+ GST and will be issued 400,000 stock options at CAD$0.405. Services that will be provided are investor awareness, marketing planning and data tracking.

In addition, Allied Copper Corp., confirms engagement of Supercharged Stocks Ltd., Capital Analytica and Streetwise Reports, to provide marketing consultation, investor awareness advice and execution of on those campaigns. The engagement of Supercharged is for a one- year period, which commenced on November 15, 2021, for a fee of CAD$100,000.

The engagement of Capital Analytica is for a six-month period which commenced on Nov. 4, 2021, for a fee of CAD$80,000.

The engagement of Streetwise Reports is for a six-month term which commenced on Nov. 4, 2021 for a fee of USD$22,000.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied Copper”) (TSX-V: CPR) ( CPRRF), headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada, is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper and/or gold assets in the Western U.S. The Company’s strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper’s management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business. Investors and/or readers may sign up for updates on the Company’s website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com

Qualified Person

Rene Victorino (P. Geo.) is the “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who has reviewed and approved the technical information that is contained within this news release.

