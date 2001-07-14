ZoomInfo Employees Raise More Than $2 Million for Local Nonprofits During 2021 Winter Donation Drive

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that during its recent 2021 Winter Donation Drive, ZoomInfo employees teamed up to raise more than $2 million for youth- and family-focused nonprofit organizations in the local communities it operates in.

Over $1 million of these funds were raised to support the Evergreen Public Schools’ Family & Community Resource Centers near ZoomInfo’s headquarters in Vancouver, Wash.

“On behalf of our school community, Evergreen Public Schools cannot express deep enough gratitude to ZoomInfo and its employees for their continued support and generosity,” said Karen Fox, Director, Federal Programs at Evergreen Public Schools. “These funds will allow us to power additional resource center locations which provide daily support to students, in addition to offering emergency housing and utilities assistance, basic needs, and medical assistance for students and families. To say that the ZoomInfo team’s support of Evergreen Public Schools families is helpful is an understatement; their efforts make it possible for families to bridge the gap between their current resources and their current needs. We’re extremely grateful for the ZoomInfo team’s commitment to investing in the hearts and minds of our community.”

Employees based in Waltham, Mass. donated more than $130,000 to Cradles to Crayons.

“ZoomInfo’s generous donation will make an enormous impact on families struggling in Massachusetts,” said Aubrey Conquergood, Executive Director of Cradles to Crayons Boston. “We cannot fully express our appreciation for their contribution and ongoing support, especially as families continue to feel the pressures of the pandemic. This support will allow us to provide essential items like clothing, winter coats, diapers, hygiene kits, school supplies, and more to children in need, while easing the burden on their parents and caregivers.”

In the face of 2021’s ongoing challenges, employees again shattered a ZoomInfo company record for funds raised through the annual month-long event. They more than tripled the $650,000 they raised in 2020 to bring the six-year total to over $3.26 million in cash and in-kind donations.

“Our teams recognize that it’s not enough to just do well, but that it is a responsibility for those who do well, to also do good,” said ZoomInfo CEO and Founder Henry Schuck, who, along with his wife Jessica, matched the employees’ donations.

Included in the total is a donation of more than $100,000 from ZoomInfo Co-Founder Kirk Brown and his wife, Ashley.

Employees again leaned into their creativity to raise money for their causes, auctioning off various experiences and homemade items.

During the 2021 Winter Donation Drive, ZoomInfo employees raised funds for 11 U.S.-based organizations local to their communities, in addition to several international nonprofit organizations:

Vancouver, Wash. – As a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Evergreen Public Schools and the community and schools as a whole, the %3Cb%3EFamily+%26amp%3B+Community+Resource+Centers%3C%2Fb%3E partners with the Southwest Washington community to bridge the basic needs gap, foster innovative and engaging learning experiences, and maximize opportunities to ensure that all students have access to their most basic needs. The %3Cb%3EOHSU+Doernbecher+Children%26rsquo%3Bs+Hospital%3C%2Fb%3E in Portland, Ore. brings care and new hope to children throughout Oregon and southwest Washington, turning the world’s latest research into innovative treatment plans for kids. With over 140,000 patient visits annually, Doernbecher donations pay for books, toys, art supplies, and other items that help patients and their families feel more welcome. The %3Cb%3EClark+County+Food+Bank%3C%2Fb%3E distributes over 8 million pounds of food and 6.7 million meals a year. The regional food bank provides emergency food relief to the individuals and families of southwest Washington and aims to eliminate the various causes of hunger. %3Cb%3EShare%3C%2Fb%3E supports low-income adults, children, and families through a spectrum of social services. Among its many offerings throughout Vancouver, Wash., the organization provides free nutritious meals, emergency shelters, rent assistance, permanent and subsidized housing, and a matched-savings program. Based in Vancouver, Wash., the Vida’s Ark program of %3Cb%3ETransitional+Youth%3C%2Fb%3E provides outreach, housing, and vocational training for pregnant or parenting females between the ages of 14 and 24.

As a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Evergreen Public Schools and the community and schools as a whole, the %3Cb%3EFamily+%26amp%3B+Community+Resource+Centers%3C%2Fb%3E partners with the Southwest Washington community to bridge the basic needs gap, foster innovative and engaging learning experiences, and maximize opportunities to ensure that all students have access to their most basic needs. Waltham, Mass. – %3Cb%3ECradles+to+Crayons%3C%2Fb%3E is driven by a focused and all-important goal: to make life better for children in need. To make this happen, they connect communities that need, with communities that have. A Massachusetts winter can be debilitating, so this time of year, Cradles to Crayons runs the Gear Up for Winter program to supply winter gear to children whose families struggle just to stay warm and prepare them for winter before it becomes an emergency.

%3Cb%3ECradles+to+Crayons%3C%2Fb%3E is driven by a focused and all-important goal: to make life better for children in need. To make this happen, they connect communities that need, with communities that have. A Massachusetts winter can be debilitating, so this time of year, Cradles to Crayons runs the Gear Up for Winter program to supply winter gear to children whose families struggle just to stay warm and prepare them for winter before it becomes an emergency. Bethesda, Md. – The %3Cb%3EBoys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+Greater+Washington%3C%2Fb%3E offer accessible and affordable after-school programming to children and teens in Washington, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Its facilities create a sense of physical and emotional safety for their young members, and their staff makes the club feel like home – fostering a family atmosphere. The young people are afforded the opportunity to develop critical thinking, and physical, social, technological, artistic and life skills by participating in interactive activities intentionally designed to support their development and overall well-being in a number of areas.

The %3Cb%3EBoys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+Greater+Washington%3C%2Fb%3E offer accessible and affordable after-school programming to children and teens in Washington, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Its facilities create a sense of physical and emotional safety for their young members, and their staff makes the club feel like home – fostering a family atmosphere. The young people are afforded the opportunity to develop critical thinking, and physical, social, technological, artistic and life skills by participating in interactive activities intentionally designed to support their development and overall well-being in a number of areas. Grand Rapids, Mich. – %3Cb%3ESamaritas+Foster+Care%3C%2Fb%3Eis one of Michigan’s largest faith-based, nonprofit health and human services agencies, serving over 20,000 people statewide. The agency helps children find loving families by utilizing family preservation, foster care, and adoption programs and services. Through Samaritas, New Americans can access resettlement services for refugees and establish new homes. Samaritas offers transitional homes for the homeless, women exiting the prison system, and victims of human trafficking. Seniors seeking cost-effective, independent living options with memory care and rehab support can also lean on Samaritas for assistance.

%3Cb%3ESamaritas+Foster+Care%3C%2Fb%3Eis one of Michigan’s largest faith-based, nonprofit health and human services agencies, serving over 20,000 people statewide. The agency helps children find loving families by utilizing family preservation, foster care, and adoption programs and services. Through Samaritas, New Americans can access resettlement services for refugees and establish new homes. Samaritas offers transitional homes for the homeless, women exiting the prison system, and victims of human trafficking. Seniors seeking cost-effective, independent living options with memory care and rehab support can also lean on Samaritas for assistance. Conshohocken, Pa., Melville, N.Y. – Since 1977, %3Cb%3EDelta+Community+Supports%3C%2Fb%3E has empowered individuals to live fulfilling lives through a wide range of community-based services and mutually rewarding relationships. From foster care and adoption services to support services for adults with developmental disabilities, Delta helps people – over 2,000 of them annually – grow and thrive through all stages of life.

Since 1977, %3Cb%3EDelta+Community+Supports%3C%2Fb%3E has empowered individuals to live fulfilling lives through a wide range of community-based services and mutually rewarding relationships. From foster care and adoption services to support services for adults with developmental disabilities, Delta helps people – over 2,000 of them annually – grow and thrive through all stages of life. San Mateo, Calif., San Francisco, Calif. – For over 65 years, the %3Cb%3EBoys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+North+San+Mateo+County%3C%2Fb%3Ehave been a positive, driving force for youth development and academic empowerment. With a mission to inspire and enable young people to realize their full potential and contribute to their communities, the clubs elevate their legacy by ensuring that their youth’s future academic success, and a future in today’s workforce, are equal and accessible to all youth in South San Francisco and Pacifica.

For over 65 years, the %3Cb%3EBoys+%26amp%3B+Girls+Clubs+of+North+San+Mateo+County%3C%2Fb%3Ehave been a positive, driving force for youth development and academic empowerment. With a mission to inspire and enable young people to realize their full potential and contribute to their communities, the clubs elevate their legacy by ensuring that their youth’s future academic success, and a future in today’s workforce, are equal and accessible to all youth in South San Francisco and Pacifica. Atlanta, Ga., Salt Lake City, Utah – Since 1860, theBoys+and+Girls+Clubs+of+America has aimed to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The clubs provide a world-class experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through their doors, with members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, while demonstrating good character and citizenship and living a healthy lifestyle.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005411/en/