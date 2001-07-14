MetLife Named to "JUST 100" List of Top Corporate Citizens

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital. The “JUST 100” is a comprehensive ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities and shareholders.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability, which is central to MetLife’s business strategy and guides every aspect of our operations,” said MetLife Chief Sustainability Officer Jon Richter. “We’re building a more confident future by safeguarding people’s health and well-being, advancing greater equality, and investing in stronger communities.”

Through vigorous analysis, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public, including: creating jobs in the U.S.; paying a fair, living wage; prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders; protecting worker health and safety; providing benefits and work-life balance; cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace; producing sustainable products; and protecting customer privacy.

Other recent examples of MetLife’s recognition include:

Newsweek magazine’s 2022 list of America’s “Most Responsible Companies”

The 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – North America

Fortune magazine’s 2021 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies”

To learn more about how MetLife is deploying the full strength of its people, products, services, and investments to be a greater force for good in the world, visit MetLife.com%2FSustainability. To view the 2022 “JUST 100” list, visit JUSTCapital.com.

