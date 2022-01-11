Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hershey to Webcast Fourth-Quarter Conference Call

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (

NYSE:HSY, Financial) announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will host the conference call via a live webcast on the Hershey corporate website. Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

