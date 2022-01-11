BD Named One of America's Most Just Companies in Annual JUST 100 Ranking

PR Newswire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today it was named to the JUST 100 list of America's most just companies by JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC.

The annual JUST 100 is the only comprehensive ranking that measures a company's commitment to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies and stakeholder performance. Through rigorous, objective analysis, the JUST 100 list evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on issues that matter most to its consumers, employees and to the American public. The criteria include creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products and protecting customer privacy.

"Our ESG strategy — Together We Advance — was designed to improve company health, planet health, community health and human health, all aligned with BD's purpose of Advancing the World of Health," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "We know that the health of our company, our planet, our communities and the people we serve are directly connected, and when we successfully address the health of one, we often solve for challenges in another. Being featured in the JUST 100 ranking recognizes the progress we are making across all of these areas."

For its annual rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research since 2015 on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants.

"We've entered a new era of accountability where employees, customers and investors want to understand if companies are not just talking the talk but walking the walk to drive change on the critical issues of our time," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "The companies featured in the 2022 JUST 100 are demonstrating that purpose and profits can go hand in hand by delivering value to all stakeholders, including shareholders."

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About CNBC

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 547 million people per month across all platforms. The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/ .

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com .

JUST Capital's Methodology

Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 150,000 Americans on what Issues they believe U.S. companies should prioritize most when it comes to just business behavior. Those Issues become the foundation by which we track, analyze, and incentivize corporate behavior change, including the Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies. JUST evaluated 954 companies across 5 stakeholders, 20 Issues, and 241 raw data points to produce the 2022 Rankings, including the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists. This selection of companies draws from the Russell 1000 Index, which represents over 90% of the U.S. stock market value. The 2021 Annual Issues Survey was conducted in association with SSRS – an objective, non-partisan research institution that provides scientifically rigorous statistical surveys – among a general population sample of 3,000 U.S. adults.

