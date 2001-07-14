A Modern Twist to the Old-Fashioned Spelling Bee

As workplaces and schools embrace hybrid environments, spelling enthusiasts will soon do the same. Get ready to spell it out with Stride’s second annual National Spelling Bee, a virtual and in-person competition with the 1st place winners walking away with $2500 and a new gaming laptop.

"The Stride Spelling Bee was a challenging and rewarding experience. For me, it stirred up self-confidence and a competitive spirit, and I loved the opportunity to meet my peers from all over the country,” said Ilyannie Tuason Gonzalez, 4th grader at Washington+Virtual+Academy and 2021’s elementary division Bee champion, and author of the children's book Pumpkin.

Stride, Inc. ( NYSE:LRN, Financial), the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education programs, is inviting all students in grades 3-12 across the country to compete in multiple rounds of epic word games at the school, state, regional, and national level. Any eligible student can participate starting at the state level, whether they are enrolled in a Stride K12-powered school or not.

“We need to reimagine our educational system as well as the programs that support them,” said James Rhyu, CEO at Stride “This is just one example of many we plan to launch of how we are going to help do just that.”

Regional winners of Stride’s National Spelling Bee will get to take their skills offline and receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, DC to compete and showcase their talents on a national stage. The national winner in elementary school, middle school, and high school will each receive a $2,500 Amazon e-gift card, and a state-of-the-art gaming platform furnished by CDW, along with a trophy for their efforts. Prizes will also be given to state and regional winners, as well as second and third place prizes at the national level.

In addition to the full- and part-time online and blended K-12 learning opportunities it offers learners across the U.S., Stride is committed to creating engaging extracurricular opportunities and experiences for students. Along with the National Spelling Bee, Stride has announced 14+new+enrichment+programs designed to offer students and adult learners nationwide educational and entrepreneurial opportunities outside the classroom and workplace.

For eligibility and registration details, please visit the www.k12.com%2Fstride-competitions. Registration closes on January 28, 2022.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and www.medcerts.com.

