AVANGRID Named One of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC for Second Consecutive Year

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, today was recognized on the annual JUST 100—a list of America’s best corporate citizens published by JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC. This is the company’s second consecutive year appearing on the list. AVANGRID improved its overall ranking from 78 in 2021 to 48 in 2022. AVANGRID is ranked second within the utility industry for its commitment to the environment and communities it serves. Additionally, AVANGRID is ranked fifth within the utility industry for its overall commitment to customers, ranking first in the industry in transparent communications with customers and beneficial products.

“Being recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies once again demonstrates that our ESG+F strategy and priorities are making a difference to our diverse stakeholders,” said CEO of AVANGRID Dennis V. Arriola. “We’re focused on delivering long term and sustainable value by investing in clean energy technologies, building an engaged and vibrant workforce, and operating under the highest ethical standards with a purpose-driven culture of accountability. This recognition by JUST again confirms our belief in doing business in a better and balanced way – doing well by doing good for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders.”

Through extensive, objective analysis, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – such as creating jobs in the U.S., paying a fair, living wage, prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders, protecting worker health and safety, providing benefits and work-life balance, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, producing sustainable products, and protecting customer privacy.

“We’ve entered a new era of accountability where employees, customers, and investors want to understand if companies are not just talking the talk, but walking the walk to drive change on the critical issues of our time,” said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. “The companies featured in the 2022 JUST 100 are demonstrating that purpose and profits can go hand in hand by delivering value to all stakeholders, including shareholders.”

For their annual Rankings, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder-focused Issues as identified through the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging more than 150,000 participants since 2015.

The full list of the 2022 JUST 100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform is available at www.justcapital.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $39 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and JUST Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies – a list of America’s best corporate citizens – and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About JUST Capital: The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders – workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

