DTE Energy helps vulnerable customers, as frigid weather sets in, with $5 million donation to Michigan outreach agencies

Detroit, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Jan. 11, 2021 — DTE Energy today announced it is donating a total of $5 million to help low income residents across the state stay healthy, safe and warm during Michigan’s freezing winter weather.

The company donated $2.25 million to the United Way of Southeastern Michigan; $1 million to the Salvation Army; $1 million to True North; and $750,000 to The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW). These non-profit outreach agencies will help DTE customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills, while also helping them enroll in affordable payment plans, including DTE’s Low-Income Self-Sufficiency Plan (LSP) payment program.

“Many Michigan families are still facing financial hardships and may be challenged to keep their homes warm this winter,” said Jerry Norcia, chief executive officer and president, DTE Energy. “This donation will help Michiganders who are struggling to access the help they need to pay their heating bills and, if they are eligible, enroll in payment programs that will provide more financial assistance.”

DTE has donated more than $50 million since 2016 to help customers stay warm and keep their lights on. These donations to human services agencies enable them to help Michigan residents pay down past-due balances and current energy bills.

“DTE’s longstanding partnership with THAW helps stabilize and empower Michigan families, particularly during the winter months,” said Saunteel Jenkins, chief executive officer of The Heat and Warmth Fund. “What’s important to recognize about this donation is not only the ability for THAW to help even more families with their urgent energy needs, but to also help them access programs that can prevent these crises in the future.”

DTE has taken additional steps during the pandemic to deliver help directly to customers in need, working closely with the State of Michigan to administer CERA (COVID Emergency Rental Assistance) aid to our customers who rent their homes and MIHAF (Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund) help for homeowners. DTE was also recently recognized by the White House as an example for other energy companies to follow, spotlighting how DTE directly applied enhanced Low Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP) aid to eligible customer accounts.

More than 36,000 residents were enrolled in DTE’s affordable payment plan, LSP, during the 2020-2021 program year, and DTE anticipates potentially greater need this heating season. All four agencies will be conducting open enrollments to LSP for eligible customers seeking energy assistance. Visit dteenergy.com/lsp or call THAW, the Salvation Army, United Way for Southeastern Michigan and True North for additional program information or to enroll in the program.

THAW - 800.866.8429

The Salvation Army - 855.929.1640

United Way for Southeaster Michigan - 844.211.4994

True North - 231.355.5880

