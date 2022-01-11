Energy and Water Development Corp. Engages ClearThink to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Focused on Increasing Awareness and Enhancing Stockholder Value

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Energy and Water Development Corp. ( OTCQX:EAWD, Financial) (the "Company"), an engineering company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy, today announced that it has retained ClearThink Capital ("ClearThink"), a strategic advisory firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.

"We believe we are now ready to enter the next growth phase of our business, as we got caught up with our annual and quarterly filings in September through November and regained our fully reporting and compliance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission," stated, Ralph Hofmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Energy and Water Development Corp.

Hofmeier, continued, "Our focus on revenue-producing innovative water and energy generation system projects starts with our first project in Germany in the city of Grünheide (Mark), just 20 miles east of Berlin's city center. An idyllic lakeside village, Grünheide (Mark) is seeing rapid commercial, residential, and industrial development. Tesla's nearby European Gigafactory is expected to begin production shortly. Several of our large eAWGs (energy-supplied Atmosphere Water Generators) will provide up to 2.6 million gallons of water per day and 2 Mw of electrical power to support this growth. As we look to all of this positive momentum, our Board and management believe it is an appropriate time to retain a proactive strategic investor relations firm to help us reach new potential investors and effectively communicate our investment thesis. We are confident that ClearThink will help us more effectively communicate our strategy, business objectives and corporate milestones to a wider audience of sophisticated investors and improve our visibility and awareness."

Brian Loper, Senior VP and Account Manager of ClearThink, commented, "With its filed patent ted energy-supplied Atmosphere Water Generators (eAWGs) generating all the energy each unit needs to turn moisture in the air into clean water for drinking, agricultural, and industrial use and its expansion in Europe by becoming a central player on the Pioneering project in Grünheide (in the immediate vicinity of Berlin and the Tesla Gigafactory, an ultra-modern business park is to be created on 35 hectares of land in the form of the Green Work Park), we believe Energy and Water Development Corp.'s investment proposition is compelling, and the ClearThink team is eager to elevate the company's IR efforts. These efforts will include implementing a comprehensive targeting strategy to communicate a more clear and concise message to an expanded audience of relevant investors that we expect, over time, should help unlock and drive stockholder value.

ClearThink is a consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued smaller reporting companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, ClearThink develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. ClearThink helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, ClearThink helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQX:EAWD) is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For additional information, please visit: https://energy-water.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Energy and Water Development Corp., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

