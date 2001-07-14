Fiserv Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for AllData Connect

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, has received a 2022 BIG Innovation Award for AllData® Connect.

AllData Connect from Fiserv is a tokenized connectivity platform that allows consumers to share their banking and financial information without exposing their credentials, such as username and password, with commercial marketplace aggregators.

Consumers access AllData Connect through a secure portal offered by their financial institution and can consent to share their financial data with third parties with which they also have a relationship. AllData Connect integrates with existing Fiserv bank and credit union platforms, and allows fintechs to securely access the data that consumers need to enable their applications.

“Data integration and connected banking present strong customer relationship strengthening opportunities for banks and credit unions,” said Paul Diegelman, vice president of Digital Payments and Connectivity at Fiserv. “Consumers want the ability to securely and conveniently share their financial data without sharing their login credentials. Financial institutions that work with Fiserv can deliver this capability with AllData Connect, securely streamlining processes that are often complex for financial institutions to support. By reducing the risk of data sharing, we’re able to help financial institutions and their customers focus on the bigger picture of money management.”

Presented by Business+Intelligence+Group, the BIG Innovation Awards recognize organizations and people who bring new ideas to life. Nominations come from across the globe and are judged by a select group of business leaders and executives.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy, and Fiserv is one of the organizations leading this charge,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “AllData Connect serves as a proof point of this mission, as a powerful tool that is helping consumers, businesses and financial institutions navigate the expanding demand for data aggregation.”

Virtual Banking Assistant from Fiserv was honored as a winner of the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Financial Institutions Can Empower Consumers to Securely Share Their Data with New Aggregation Solution from Fiserv — fisv.co%2FSecurelyShareData

AllData Connect: Manage External Account Aggregation with a Single Point of Access — fisv.co%2FAllDataConnect

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

