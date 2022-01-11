HEICO Subsidiary Supplies Components on James Webb Space Telescope

Sierra Microwave Provides Flight Critical Items

GEORGETOWN, TX and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / HEICO Corporation today announced that its Sierra Microwave Technology ("Sierra Microwave") subsidiary designed and manufactured flight-critical components in the James Webb Space Telescope (the "JWST"). Sierra is part of HEICO's Electronic Technologies Group.

Georgetown, TX-based Sierra Microwave's components in the JWST are used in the high power K-band transmitter system that beams telescope data back to Earth. The JWST is a large infrared telescope that was launched on December 24,2021 and which was considered successfully deployed when it unfurled its 21-foot, gold-coated primary mirror this past weekend.

The premier observatory of the next decade, the JWST will serve thousands of astronomers worldwide as it studies every phase in our Universe's history, starting with the Big Bang. An international collaboration between NASA and its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the JWST is NASA's largest and most powerful space telescope. Thousands of engineers and hundreds of scientists worked to make the JWST a reality, along with over 300 universities, organizations, and companies from 29 U.S. states and 14 countries.

Sierra's Founder & President, Troy Rodriguez, along with HEICO Chairman & CEO, Laurans A. Mendelson, and HEICO's Co-President, Victor H. Mendelson, jointly commented, "We congratulate NASA, ESA and the CSA, along with the thousands of people who worked on the JSWT, for this remarkable spacecraft's successful launch and deployment. We are exceptionally proud to have assisted in the enormous JWST effort and look forward to continuing to serve the space community."

Sierra Microwave is a key designer and producer of microwave components and assemblies for space and defense applications. Its products are known for offering very wide frequency bands, low loss performance, and exceptional quality.

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers. For more information about HEICO, please visit our website at www.heico.com.

