UMAX GROUP CORP. – Engagement of PCAOB Auditor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC Markets:UMAX), would like to announce that the Company plans on engaging a PCAOB Auditor to audit its FYE April 30, 2021, Financial Statements and Notes thereto with a view to making application with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets") for public quotation on the OTCQB. The Company plans on executing this engagement letter with the auditing firm during the month of January.

Mr. Fletcher (President and CEO of the Company), states…"This is the last piece of corporate action that needs to be completed to make the Company a fully functional and transparent publicly traded entity. We feel that this will allow us to make ongoing strategic acquisitions that will show top line revenue and bottom-line income that the investing public can trust to be accurate in its reporting on an ongoing basis."

The preparation of FYE April 30, 2021, audited financial statements and notes thereto will allow the Company to immediately make direct application to OTC Markets for an up list to the OTCQB. The Company will also request that OTC Markets remove the "Shell Status" on the Company which can be seen directly on our landing page with OTC Markets and will allow us to make some strategic acquisitions that are about to be completed.

Mr. Fletcher further stated…"We believe the audit and the removal of the Shell status with OTC Markets will bring in a whole new level of market activity and strength for our common stock on the OTC Market quotation system. We also believe it will bring in many new investor eyes on our Company as we start to announce a series of material acquisitions that are now in final negotiations. Again, all of the corporate structural improvements (e.g., including the previously announced cancellation of 500,000,000 shares of Common Stock and the lowering of the authorized to 500,000,000 shares of Common Stock), including the actions announced today, will not only assist us in our strategic business plan of action but will also bring increased market activity which will be a direct benefit to our current and future shareholder base."

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

