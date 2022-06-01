Uplift Aerospace Announces the Space+ NFT Project

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) subsidiary, Uplift Aerospace, announced its Space+ project at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Thursday, January 6, 2022. Space+ (pronounced "space plus") is the world's first NFT project to provide greater access for private citizens to participate in the space economy.

The following includes a full copy of the remarks by Josh Hanes, CEO of Uplift Aerospace, on 1/6/2022 at the CES 2022 Space+ press conference:

"Uplift Aerospace (Uplift) is pleased to announce its Space+ project. Space+ is leveraging Uplift's unique position in the aerospace industry by building a community that will have greater access to space through spaceflights, missions in low-Earth orbit, the International Space Station, the Moon, and other interplanetary projects.

We live in an extraordinary time. We are actual witnesses of an age when a joint international effort to decrease the cost to access space is laying the foundation for a new economy: a space economy. In-space manufacturing, infrastructure, and trade are not only being envisioned by the creative minds that drive history, but organizations are currently developing projects for near-term implementation and use. Uplift is one of these. It is on the cutting edge of creating actual commerce between Earth and Space in parallel efforts with government space agencies and private enterprise such as NASA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Virgin Galactic.

Uplift is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry. We are pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for the upcoming multiplanetary economy. Not only are we developing these ideas, but we have been successful in implementing projects to drive space commerce.

In 2021, Uplift Aerospace was acquired by NRP Stone, a public company, and applied for a name and symbol change. Uplift also signed collaboration contracts with Blue Origin and NASA to send exclusive commercial goods and fine art to space for purchase in space and on Earth. We commissioned a historic artwork by a renowned artist designed specifically for space travel that was appraised at a multi-million-dollar value after return from space. This artwork launched and returned on Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-17 mission last August. Uplift has also made significant strides in research and development for in-space manufacturing to support the viability of long-term commerce in space and recently announced our successful research in utilizing lunar materials for in-space manufacturing.

Supporting our vision for the future of commerce in space, we believe that the transactional infrastructure for commerce in space will be virtual. As a first step, Uplift is building a blockchain platform to allow for the purchase of commercial goods digitally through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). At the same time, the NFTs will be backed by a physical item that already exists or can be physically created on-demand in the real world at the purchaser's request. This commerce model decreases the need for high-volume or high-mass objects while still providing the purchaser access to physical items if ever needed.

How will this be accomplished? Uplifts' Space+ project plans on combining the physical world with a Web3 metaverse into one coordinated arena that will span all social-economic classes from anywhere in the world. We believe that there are many benefits to facilitating transactions between Earth and space through our Web3 metaverse, including access, diversity, decentralization, community, and asset ownership when physical access is limited or impossible.

Space+ will allow anyone to participate in the new space economy and help them earn their way towards actually experiencing space travel. Space+ is the first to offer NFTs that provide real-life, in-space utility through educational experiences, limited edition NFTs, airdrops, cryptocurrency, and opportunities for live rocket launch events, space flights, and other unique products.

Space+ members will be able to buy, accumulate, upgrade, and independently trade their NFTs, understanding that their participation builds their personal portfolio toward this new economy and future space missions. As additional tokens become available, members of Space+ will be able to support and grow the community. They will be granted greater access to an ever-expanding list of products and experiences related to space exploration, manufacturing, and commerce.

The goal of Space+ is to create earth-space history through development of community, which will culminate into an opportunity to participate in an actual mission to the Moon. Proceeds from the sale of Space+ NFTs will be used in the development of space missions and will eventually support Uplift Aerospace's first lunar rover mission.

Space+ is anticipating the future of humanity in space by creating a community of private citizens that will be among the first to develop economic infrastructure to support the in-space economy."

-Josh Hanes, CEO Uplift Aerospace

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

An emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, Uplift Aerospace is pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

