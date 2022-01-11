Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Appointment of Ivan Gissing to role of Chief Technology Officer

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivan Gissing (P. Eng.) to the newly developed role of Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Gissing will also continue in his current role of General Manager.

"Ivan has proven to be a cornerstone of the BESI business in driving the innovative ESS (Energy Storage System) product development roadmap as part of our vision to make our Centre of Excellence for Battery Technology and Manufacturing Facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada a reality. We are very fortunate to have someone of Ivan's pedigree leading our innovation pipeline" says Lindsay Weatherdon President/CEO Braille Energy Systems Inc.

As previously communicated, Ivan is a seasoned General Manager with thirty years of experience successfully leading companies in product development and commercialization of disruptive technologies for the industrial power market. Ivan earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada, followed by a P. Eng. designation. Ivan has decades of experience overseeing the successful development and commercialization of multiple new products. Ivan has led innovative product development/market strategies for companies such as Melcher, BAE, Varta and Harper Detroit Diesel.

"Ivan will continue to report into my office and will be based out of the BESI Kingston, Ontario facility" adds Lindsay Weatherdon.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

