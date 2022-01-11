GainClients, Inc. Launches Biggest Partner Yet: Capital Title of Texas

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has launched Remote Deposit Capture Services ("RDC") for its newest client, Capital Title of Texas ("Capital Title"). Capital Title has locations throughout the Texas Market and after some rigorous testing, decided to rollout the GainClients RDC Solution in the Houston, San Antonio, the Valley and Austin Markets. This relationship puts Capital Title at the cutting edge of FinTech serving the Real Estate Markets. Capital Title can now allow their clients, buyers and sellers, Realtors and even their own title sales representatives, the ability to use their smart phones to deposit funds directly into Capital Title's escrow accounts digitally.

GainClients has been helping Title and Escrow Companies collect earnest money deposits digitally since the beginning of the Pandemic. Their "Contactless Earnest Money Capture" was the perfect fit at a time of "Social Distancing." Any real estate transaction is typically initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving Capital Title thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

"We are excited to add the GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Service to Capital Title's robust portfolio of technologies offered to our customers. Secure and convenient, this platform will create efficiencies for all parties - buyers, sellers, Realtors and the Capital Title team! GainClients was selected as our preferred platform because there is no need to download an app. With the click of a link, customers are directed to a user-friendly interface linked to their specific Capital Title team's account ensuring timely and accurate deposits. Ed and his team have been excellent partners and expeditiously facilitated integration and implementation of the Service. We have had great feedback from our new users and look forward to continued growth with GainClients!" said Kristy Santelia, President of Escrow and Operations - Houston and Golden Triangle Divisions for Capital Title, a Division of The Shaddock Companies. The Shaddock Companies include a family of companies across the real estate industry. Bill Shaddock has been in the industry since 1987 and has now grown the business to over 12 companies that do business across the United States.

"We knew when we first met with Capital Title of Texas over a year ago that they would be a wonderful partner for us. Our Solution fits perfectly with their "Customer First" business practices. We are excited to see where this partnership goes, and we are committed to Capital Title of Texas for the long haul." said Ed Laine, the Company's CEO.

The Company's Remote Deposit Capture Service provides the ability to take a picture of an earnest money check and deposit it into a bank account from a remote location, such as an office or home, without having to physically deliver the check to the receiver. Proven to be secure by the banking industry, mobile remote depositing offers better protection against fraud, lost checks, and saves significant time and money for the Title and Escrow Companies that use the software.

For the real estate agent, the service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About Capital Title of Texas.

Capital Title of Texas is the largest independent title company in the United States. Capital Title has grown and prospered and now serves its statewide customers with over 100 branch offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Beaumont, Austin, San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley, Northeast Texas, and Coastal Bend metroplexes. Capital Title's corporate office, located in Plano, Texas, is directed by the company's Owner & CEO, Bill Shaddock.

Shaddock started in the title business in 1987 as a fee attorney for Dallas Title, which was then the largest independent title company in Dallas. Serving as a one-man operation, Bill filled all the different roles involved in the closing process himself while working from a single office.

Over the next 15 years, Shaddock grew and expanded his operation into the largest fee office network in the state with 25 offices in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. This network operated as American Title in Dallas, Commonwealth Title in Fort Worth, and First American Title in Houston. In 2006, Shaddock purchased Capital Title of Texas and integrated his existing fee office network into the new company.

Today, the closing teams of Capital Title represent some of the most experienced and reliable residential and commercial escrow officers in the title industry. We assist over a thousand people a month in realizing their dream of home ownership. We count as our customers leading residential and commercial real estate professionals locally, statewide and nationally.

Most recently, Shaddock has founded First National Title Insurance Company, the 9th Largest Title Insurance Underwriter in the United States.

Capital Title today bases its business philosophy on a strong set of values and ideals, which help to guide team members towards our goal of delivering excellence to each of our customers.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/.

