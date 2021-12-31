Elm Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AMETEK Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: AME, PFE, KEYS, AZO, GIS,

AME, PFE, KEYS, AZO, GIS, Added Positions: BND, VEU, VWO, VO, BSV, VTIP, ITOT,

BND, VEU, VWO, VO, BSV, VTIP, ITOT, Reduced Positions: IVV, VB, SPY, BIL, QQQ, VOO, MDY, GWX, IWC, IJH, KO, WM, SHW, JPM, INTC, GPC, MRK, CL,

IVV, VB, SPY, BIL, QQQ, VOO, MDY, GWX, IWC, IJH, KO, WM, SHW, JPM, INTC, GPC, MRK, CL, Sold Out: BIV,

Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AMETEK Inc, Pfizer Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, AutoZone Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 278,093 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,731 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,063 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,516 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,187 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $141.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1998.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.566400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.