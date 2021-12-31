Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Elm Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AMETEK Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

insider
Burlingame, CA, based Investment company Elm Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, AMETEK Inc, Pfizer Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, AutoZone Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Elm Advisors, Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELM ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ELM ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 278,093 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,731 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,063 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,516 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,187 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $141.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $189.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1998.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Elm Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Elm Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.566400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 24,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Elm Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.



