First American Trust, Fsb Buys Nike Inc, Tesla Inc, Teradyne Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Newmont Corp, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: NKE, TER, UNP, UBER, SOFI, SOFI, U, VOO, NFLX, LMT, TLT, SPLV, QQQ, DGX, IWF, TTD, BMY, FEN,
- Added Positions: TSLA, LGLV, MELI, VGSH, VCIT, MSFT, LQD, GOOGL, AAPL, NEE, SUB, PWZ, WFC, HYD, MRVL, JPM, CVS, KO, PFE, ANTM, VBK, AGG, ORCL, ULTA, NXPI, AMZN, ABT, BSX, BSV, QCOM, VNQ, EQIX, CAT, BKNG, MTUM, MUB, FB, V, GS, HON, TMO, NOW, SLB, JNK, EOG, DIS, LLY, J, CMF, IVZ, BRK.B, VEU, BND, VTEB, INTC, VOT, BX, ALK, XPO, SPR, SPHQ, PG, CMCSA, PYPL, DLTR, MRK, EMR, T, ZTS, SPHB, OEF, IWR, VZ, XOM, MDLZ, NVDA, MGK, XLV, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, WMT, IQV, NVO, DVY, VTV, VOE, STLD, DEM, EFV, EFG, VBR, IEF, GPC, DE, CSCO, IWD, VO,
- Sold Out: NEM, ATVI, SRCL, FLT, WDC, VCSH, VWO, EZU, LEA, BKLN, CMA, HASI, USB,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST AMERICAN TRUST, FSB
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 208,960 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,742 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,225 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 233,656 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 170,343 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $148.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 45,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $158.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 96,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
First American Trust, Fsb initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.960300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 199,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1420.33%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1062.777400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1148.773900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 82,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 108.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.949200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
First American Trust, Fsb added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51.Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
First American Trust, Fsb sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
First American Trust, Fsb reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 94.6%. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $104.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. First American Trust, Fsb still held 3,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Walmart Inc (WMT)
First American Trust, Fsb reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 83.68%. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $144.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. First American Trust, Fsb still held 5,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
First American Trust, Fsb reduced to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 34.47%. The sale prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $257.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. First American Trust, Fsb still held 20,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
First American Trust, Fsb reduced to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.21%. The sale prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. First American Trust, Fsb still held 47,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
First American Trust, Fsb reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.55%. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $151.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. First American Trust, Fsb still held 4,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
First American Trust, Fsb reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.86%. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.888300. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First American Trust, Fsb still held 3,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.
