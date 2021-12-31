Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC Buys Naked Wines PLC, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Liberty Global PLC, Discovery Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: NWINF, SMG, SPOT, LNXSF, KEX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Naked Wines PLC, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Spotify Technology SA, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Lanxess AG, sells Liberty Global PLC, Discovery Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Holcim, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 123,333 shares, 13.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 61,899 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,617 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Visa Inc (V) - 100,742 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 40,304 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Naked Wines PLC. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 273,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.413000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $231.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lanxess AG. The purchase prices were between $56.9 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 321.84%. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79. The stock is now traded at around $92.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.