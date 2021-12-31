Centre Asset Management, LLC Buys BHP Group, Intel Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Boeing Co

New Purchases: BHP, INTC, CTRA, ABBV, GILD, TNL, TRIP, HXL, WYNN, ATI, ED,

BHP, INTC, CTRA, ABBV, GILD, TNL, TRIP, HXL, WYNN, ATI, ED, Added Positions: CVX, EQT, CTVA, MOS, TECK, CF, MDT, VZ, TMUS, SRE, T,

CVX, EQT, CTVA, MOS, TECK, CF, MDT, VZ, TMUS, SRE, T, Reduced Positions: EIX, KMI, AAPL, GOOG, ADM, MSFT, AMZN, APA, OLN, EMN, AMAT, LYB, WMB, KNX, XOM, WY, HCA, TXT, TOL, BG, EXC, AWK, OKE, WEC,

EIX, KMI, AAPL, GOOG, ADM, MSFT, AMZN, APA, OLN, EMN, AMAT, LYB, WMB, KNX, XOM, WY, HCA, TXT, TOL, BG, EXC, AWK, OKE, WEC, Sold Out: FB, GOLD, BA, CMI, LHX, FCX, SCCO, MHK, UNIT, ENIA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BHP Group, Intel Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Boeing Co, Cummins Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centre Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Centre Asset Management, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Centre Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centre+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,064 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,510 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,748 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,556 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.71% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 111,907 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 85,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.712000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 98,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 206,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 27,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 37,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $59.42, with an estimated average price of $53.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 48,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 56,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 206,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.