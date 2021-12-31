Symmetry Partners, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Senior Loan ETF

New Purchases: ENTG, RY, CNQ, AMX, BMO, BNS, CVE, TD, CP, CACC, VMW, TEAM, IMO, ACI, SLF, FAF, ESGD, EAGG, FMX, KOF, ESGV, IDLV, APA, OKTA, NFG, PANW, VSGX, LEA, TREX, NTR, MPW, MANH, KGC, HEI, CASY, BG, AFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Chevron Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Symmetry Partners, LLC owns 595 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symmetry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 829,888 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 354,320 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,110,924 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 681,334 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 235,852 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $114.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.489800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 255,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 162.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 119,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 160.86%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 133,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 58,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 83.09%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99.

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.