Symmetry Partners, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Investment company Symmetry Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Chevron Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Symmetry Partners, LLC owns 595 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symmetry Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Symmetry Partners, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 829,888 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 354,320 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 1,110,924 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 681,334 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 235,852 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78%
New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $135.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 30,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 49,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $101.1 and $112.3, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $114.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Symmetry Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.489800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 255,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 162.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 119,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 160.86%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 53.62%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 133,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 58,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Symmetry Partners, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 83.09%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Symmetry Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $51.91 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $53.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Symmetry Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Symmetry Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Symmetry Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Symmetry Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Symmetry Partners, LLC keeps buying
