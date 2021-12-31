CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: MDY, XLRE, IJR, WMS, CTRA, OGE, BERY, CNC, EOG, TRTN, MU, TOL, ATO, DHI, MCHP, ORLY, EDR, EDR, IRM, VRTX, TSLA,

MDY, XLRE, IJR, WMS, CTRA, OGE, BERY, CNC, EOG, TRTN, MU, TOL, ATO, DHI, MCHP, ORLY, EDR, EDR, IRM, VRTX, TSLA, Added Positions: XLY, XLK, RSP, VTV, XLI, XLF, XLB, UNH, XLE, ADM, TMO, SPLG, OTIS, TSN, AXP, PFE, BSX, CSX, CSCO, LRCX, ICE, HFC, ADBE, TDY, CVX, MMC, GOOG, MPC, WFC, SPG, ABT,

XLY, XLK, RSP, VTV, XLI, XLF, XLB, UNH, XLE, ADM, TMO, SPLG, OTIS, TSN, AXP, PFE, BSX, CSX, CSCO, LRCX, ICE, HFC, ADBE, TDY, CVX, MMC, GOOG, MPC, WFC, SPG, ABT, Reduced Positions: EFA, IWF, XLV, SBUX, V, NVDA, QQQ, IVW, XNTK, IHI, IJK, CMG, WDAY, QTEC, AMZN, MGK, AAPL, NMM, ZBRA, DG, SYY, AMAT, SPY, EXR, HD, GOOGL, AMD, CMA, ABNB, IWD, IWP, IWM, IWN, ABBV, IWS, REMX, SPYG, VGK, T, UPS, GIS, GILD, HPQ, KEY, OKE, PEP, RSG, STX, SIG, DUK, U, VZ, SBLK, SITC, GSL, XOM, CC, KHC, JHG, EPRT,

EFA, IWF, XLV, SBUX, V, NVDA, QQQ, IVW, XNTK, IHI, IJK, CMG, WDAY, QTEC, AMZN, MGK, AAPL, NMM, ZBRA, DG, SYY, AMAT, SPY, EXR, HD, GOOGL, AMD, CMA, ABNB, IWD, IWP, IWM, IWN, ABBV, IWS, REMX, SPYG, VGK, T, UPS, GIS, GILD, HPQ, KEY, OKE, PEP, RSG, STX, SIG, DUK, U, VZ, SBLK, SITC, GSL, XOM, CC, KHC, JHG, EPRT, Sold Out: XLC, MA, PM, SYNH, IBB, MO, SQ, CRWD, YNDX, C,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q4, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 142 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/churchill+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 3,679,219 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.65% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,884,248 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 912,804 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 977,869 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,638,808 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $508.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 465,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,309,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $113.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 159,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $125.047600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 99,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 549,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 133,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 60.44%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,304,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $466.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 191.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.