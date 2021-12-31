Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Applied Materials Inc, Custom Truck One Source Inc, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October, NiSource Inc, Gentex Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Applied Materials Inc, Custom Truck One Source Inc, Dimensional International Value ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October, NiSource Inc, Gentex Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. owns 1053 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bedel+financial+consulting%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 331,507 shares, 28.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 463,535 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,891 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,032 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR) - 255,209 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.47 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $43.92. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.960200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $40.88, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 110.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $150.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September by 159.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc by 62.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 106,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 95.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $27.15 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.