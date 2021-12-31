Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Applied Materials Inc, Custom Truck One Source Inc, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October, NiSource Inc, Gentex Corp

- New Purchases: BTO, BME, AY, GDV, CNC, CWEN, ASLE, FIGS, CP, CONE, ALLY, WRAP, CZR, USFD, IEA, FND, EDR, EDR, HLT, TPH, FUBO, RDHL, FANG, KKR, CVE, VRSK, FTNT, ABOS, AME, USIG, SPTS, SPTL, SPTI, PCY, HYLB, EWL, ESGU, COMB, VRT, SOFI, SOFI, SBEA, VZIO, OSTR, LAZR, BOWX, NKLA, YOLO, PTON, EXP, KNX, KRG, IMO, INFO, HUM, HUBB, GSK, FCEL, EXPE, ETR, LHCG, DHI, CPA, CHDN, LNG, CAH, CDNS, CBRE, BLDR, AJG, PHM, VMW, POR, UTG, TDG, SPB, VTR, UAA, NLOK, ROK, RJF, SRNE, SAVA, PPL, PCG, OSK, NTGR, NC, SPGI, MRVL, LGF.B,
- Added Positions: MINT, QUAL, AMAT, CTOS, DFIV, PSEP, EVRG, BRK.B, POCT, MCD, VTI, V, ABBV, BSEP, QQQ, SPY, ADBE, AMZN, BAC, BA, BWA, CAT, COLM, COP, GS, HIG, INTC, INTU, KR, MAR, NEM, USB, RTX, WMT, AVGO, ZTS, PYPL, TTD, BEPC, DFAI, EEM, RING, VEA, MMM, CB, PLD, ABT, HES, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, BDX, BLK, CF, CVS, CTRA, CERN, FIS, CME, CI, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, CBSH, CAG, ED, CCI, DVAX, EMR, EFX, EL, EXC, FDX, FCX, GIS, LHX, ICE, JCI, LEN, LMT, MGM, MMC, MCK, MU, MCO, MS, NVDA, NFLX, NEU, NSC, NOC, NWBI, NVS, NVAX, PNC, PPG, PH, PNW, LIN, BKNG, QDEL, RWT, RRX, ROP, RCL, R, CRM, SNY, SLB, SHW, TRV, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TXN, TMO, TSN, UNP, UNH, VFC, VZ, WRB, WPP, BBL, TEL, KDP, BUD, DG, TSLA, NXPI, MOS, XYL, JRI, NOW, NCLH, SCYX, LW, DOCU, NIO, PHUN, FOXA, UBER, CRWD, ADPT, UPST, RBLX, CPNG, VSCO, AGG, BDEC, BIV, DFAE, EMB, FNDF, GDXJ, GLD, GWX, IEFA, IEMG, IYY, LIT, MOON, PAUG, SCHB, SCHC, SCHE, SCHH, SCHV, SLV, TIP, URA, USEP, USHY, VBR, VCIT, VNQI, VOE, VSS, VTV, VWO, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: VNLA, UOCT, JPM, NI, JNJ, HD, PEP, BABA, GNTX, TGT, BJUL, BF.B, WBA, RMD, BAUG, U, UJAN, DKNG, GDX, OTIS, FNDA, CARR, EFA, FB, BJAN, TT, VOO, ETN, XOM, GE, IBM, ISRG, BMY, VIG, LNC, VCSH, XLV, XLP, LCID, SLVM, XLY, TOST, ACWX, SQSP, XLF, VV, VOX, BMAR, BSV, DSJA, GLDM, GOEX, GOVT, IJR, IUSG, PJUN, SHY, CGC, VGT, MDLZ, UPS, TEF, RDS.A, RIO, NTR, PENN, ES, MDT, WAB, FLS, EOG, DRE, DE, TPR, C, VIAC, BP, AMC, LMND, ZM, PINS, SPCE, OKTA, SQ, T, AAL, ABNB, ALLE, BERY, PSX, MA, MFM, WMB, WHR,
- Sold Out: HRC, KSU, JBGS, AWK, GAN, IWV, EVFM, MGNI, ET, TROW, BWX, OSTRU, VCNX, MONCU, CLOV, WISH, BTWN, RKT, MIRM, CVET, WBT, BMBL, SKYT, PATH, CURI, CURI, MVST, LICY, DRIV, EEMV, IVW, OIH, PPLT, SCHO, SCHR, XDAP, LMNR, TFC, LFC, M, HAL, HST, MDU, NAK, RYN, AIKI, OXSQ, TPX, X, DOGZ, QUBT, CNET, OXLC, UAN, MARA, CLSK, VAC, NXTD, FLXN, AHT, TPIC, SOS,
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 331,507 shares, 28.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 463,535 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,891 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,032 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR) - 255,209 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.47 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $43.92. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $79.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $27.57, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.960200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $47.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $40.88, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $33.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 110.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $150.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September by 159.72%. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc by 62.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 106,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 95.15%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: (KSU)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $27.15 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.
