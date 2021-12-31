Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Stolper Co Buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Investment company Stolper Co (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stolper Co. As of 2021Q4, Stolper Co owns 88 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Stolper Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,608 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.58%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 75,534 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.98%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 109,632 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.74%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 33,724 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.79%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,628 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.86%
New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Stolper Co initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Central Securities Corp (CET)

Stolper Co initiated holding in Central Securities Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $42.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Stolper Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 98.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 138,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Stolper Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 75,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Stolper Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 99.74%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $166.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 109,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Stolper Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 98.79%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $466.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 33,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Stolper Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 46,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Stolper Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 99.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 252,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $11.68.



