Stolper Co Buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

New Purchases: CET, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stolper Co. As of 2021Q4, Stolper Co owns 88 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 138,608 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.58% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 75,534 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.98% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 109,632 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.74% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 33,724 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,628 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.86%

Stolper Co initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stolper Co initiated holding in Central Securities Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $42.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 98.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 138,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99.98%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 75,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 99.74%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $166.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 109,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 98.79%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $466.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 33,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 46,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stolper Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 99.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 252,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.47 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $11.68.