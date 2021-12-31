Linden Rose Investment LLC Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Sea, Pinduoduo Inc, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, BRK.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Sea, Pinduoduo Inc, Shopify Inc, Fiverr International, Tencent Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Linden Rose Investment LLC. As of 2021Q4, Linden Rose Investment LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Linden Rose Investment LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/linden+rose+investment+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,015 shares, 41.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 305.93% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,278 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,748 shares, 25.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,606 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Linden Rose Investment LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2790.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.62%. The holding were 4,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Rose Investment LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 11,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Rose Investment LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 305.93%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.259900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.16%. The holding were 125,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Rose Investment LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 156.01%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3307.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.19%. The holding were 4,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Linden Rose Investment LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Linden Rose Investment LLC sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Linden Rose Investment LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Linden Rose Investment LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.

Linden Rose Investment LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57.

Linden Rose Investment LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82.