Caledonia Investments Plc Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

London England, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia Investments Plc. As of 2021Q4, Caledonia Investments Plc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 266,767 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Watsco Inc (WSO) - 268,784 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 933,500 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 394,000 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 100,267 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio.

Caledonia Investments Plc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $131.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 173,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Caledonia Investments Plc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 63.91%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 586,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.