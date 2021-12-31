Caledonia Investments Plc Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

For the details of CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caledonia+investments+plc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 266,767 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Watsco Inc (WSO) - 268,784 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio.
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 933,500 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 394,000 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 100,267 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio.
Caledonia Investments Plc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $131.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 173,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Caledonia Investments Plc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 63.91%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 586,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC. Also check out:
1. CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC keeps buying