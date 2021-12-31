Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Caledonia Investments Plc Buys Philip Morris International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

London England, X0, based Investment company Caledonia Investments Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Philip Morris International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caledonia Investments Plc. As of 2021Q4, Caledonia Investments Plc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: BABA,
  • Added Positions: PM,
  • Reduced Positions: MSFT,

For the details of CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caledonia+investments+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 266,767 shares, 13.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  2. Watsco Inc (WSO) - 268,784 shares, 12.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 933,500 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio.
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 394,000 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 100,267 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Caledonia Investments Plc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $131.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 173,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Caledonia Investments Plc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 63.91%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 586,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.



