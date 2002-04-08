SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of GCP, FLOW, EPAY, and JUPW Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NSYE: GCP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GCP’s agreement to be acquired by Compaigne de Saint-Gobain S.A. Under the terms of the agreement, GCP’s shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of GCP common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gcp-applied-technologies-inc.

SPX Flow, Inc. (: FLOW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to SPX’s agreement to be acquired by Lone Star Funds. Under the terms of the agreement, SPX’s shareholders will receive $86.50 in cash for each share of SPX common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-spx-flow-inc.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EPAY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Bottomline’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo Fund XV, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Bottomline’s shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of Bottomline they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bottomline-technologies-inc .

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: JUPW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Jupiter’s agreement to acquire Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Next Frontier”). Under the terms of the agreement, Next Frontier’s shareholders will receive an amount of shares of Jupiter for each share of Next Frontier they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-jupiter-wellness-inc.

